Maria Sharapova takes a walk on the wild side as she swims in the ocean with a wild stingray. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/starmaxinc.com

Maria Sharapova has played tennis against some of the greatest of all time, including Serena Williams, so her fearless nature when encountering a stingray shouldn’t be that surprising.

Maria treated her 4.4 million Instagram followers to the wildlife experience from the Pacific Ocean while enjoying her vacation.

The former number one ranked tennis player earned some R&R after giving birth to her first child, a son, in July, after getting engaged to businessman, Alexander Gilkes.

The gorgeous athlete shared a nature picture as she waded in the clear ocean rocking a yellow one-piece swimsuit in stunning French Polynesia.

Maria tagged the exotic location, in case there was any doubt as to where she was.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Between Maria and the camera was a magnificent stingray swimming near the surface with its tail trailing behind. Maria looked down at the animal in awe during the incredible moment.

Maria Sharapova in yellow swimsuit encounters stingray

Maria’s swimsuit featured thick straps and a scoop neck, offering the tennis player all the support she needed for some intense water activities.

And while Maria and the stingray were quite a sight to be seen, the stunning background wasn’t bad either.

Behind Maria, a mountain range covered with lush greenery added to the gorgeous nature of the shot. There were also layered clouds decorating the blue sky and creating a backdrop that was truly magnificent.

Maria’s hair was wet and parted to the side as she had just taken a dip before encountering the water creature. She wore sunglasses to protect her eyes and placed her arms behind her.

Maria added a sun emoji and fish emoji as her caption and wrote, “Leftovers.”

It was clear from the picture and Maria’s lengthy career that the athlete has a knack for staying in shape.

Maria Sharapova’s workout routine fueled by Nike

Maria Sharapova has an immense dedication to fitness, and she revealed that she wouldn’t take three days off or she could lose her muscles.

She told Harper’s Bazaar, “I train five or six times a week for six hours a day with my trainer, Yutaka Nakamura, or one of my coaches.

Playing professional tennis requires major dedication. If you take more than three days off, you can start to lose lean muscle.”

As for Maria’s workout gear, the athlete has remained firmly on Team Nike. Fans can catch Maria in a Nike sports bra, Nike trainers, and Nike tights when she works out on and off the court.

She is featured in the brand’s spring recent campaign and was clad in head-to-toe Nike gear as she posed for photos during a “winter’s day in NYC.”