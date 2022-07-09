Maria Menounos stuns topless for weekend sunbathe

Maria Menounos close up. Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos is looking drop-dead gorgeous for a topless weekend sunbathe as she welcomes the morning sunshine.

The 44-year-old media personality looked closer to 30 as she updated with a massive smile on Saturday morning, posting for her 1 million Instagram followers and sending out happy energy and some stylish headwear.

Maria Menounos stuns in weekend sunshine while topless

Snapping herself close up and from a sunny lawn and under the beating sun, Maria delivered a gorgeous smile as she looked happy, healthy, and confident.

Opting out of tagging her location, the podcast host wore only a structured and wavy straw hat shielding her from rays, posing with her hair down and blowing slightly in the wind – fans didn’t see much flesh, but they likewise also saw no clothing.

The Live! fill-in wore discreet makeup accentuating her high cheekbones and defined brows, writing:

“Morning!” with a sunshine emoji.

Maria has been celebrating summer in style this year. Back in June, the former E! News face stunned fans while bobbing around her pool in a skimpy white bikini shouting out the floatie brand she was using. “It’s warmin up!!! These @frontgate are my favorite floats ever. I love laying in them so I can always dip my leg in and cool off! They’re the best investment because they last forever and are so comfortable 😍 also love the big cup holders for my drinks!” a caption read.

June also brought a birthday celebration as Menounos rung in her 44th year.

Maria Menounos stuns in slinky birthday dress

Stunning the camera in an aquamarine Joyfolie dress and heels and posing with husband Keven Undergaro, the Better Together With Maria Menounos host wrote:

“Celebrated 44 years on the planet yesterday. Thanks for all the bday wishes everyone:) grateful that God has surrounded me with so many loving people. At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about: love and connection. Being there for, seeing and helping one other. Life is never going to be easy for any of us-we all have challenges, issues and obstacles.”

“Sometimes many of those things. But the people who we surround ourselves with can help carry us through. That love is really the medicine. I’m grateful I got mine yesterday. Thankful to everyone :) esp this guy,” she added.

Maria’s Instagram is followed by fans and celebrities – the latter include actress Kate Beckinsale, model Christie Brinkley, plus socialite Paris Hilton.