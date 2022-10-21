Maria Menounos appears in a makeup tutorial video on her Instagram. Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Better Together podcaster and Noovie host Maria Menounos is feeling the good vibes in a smiling snap of her slim self that she shared with fans and followers.

The 44-year-old, who’s previously hosted E! News and Extra, posed inside a bedroom or nearby closet full of shoes, clothes, hats, and other accessories.

Holding her phone in hand, Maria wore a white crop top shirt that showed her super trim midsection. She regularly shares fitness tips that explain how she stays in great shape and tries to inspire others to follow a similar healthy path.

For her recent Instagram Story photo, Maria also rocked a pair of baggy jeans sans belt, which hung just below her belly button, and she appeared to be wearing white shoes, although only part of one was visible in her pic.

Maria also wore a few bracelets on one arm and several necklaces for accessories, with her hair featuring a wet look as it cascaded down the side of her face.

The IG Story slide featured the song Good Vibes by Ayah the Light to help set the feel-good mood for Maria’s latest photo share.

Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos showed abs in her ‘must-haves’ outfit share

Last month, Maria took to her Instagram (below) to share one of her “current must-haves” for outfits, which also revealed her toned midsection.

The look included a white crop top similar to the one above, although Maria kept a long denim shirt layered over it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired that top with some baggy white sweatpants, which featured colorful images of palm trees and ocean water on the sides, and appeared to be a map of part of California.

Maria held her smartphone in one hand and a unique grey bag in the other hand. The eye-catching bag featured flowers of various colors and included gold chains as part of the carrying straps.

Sticking with the white theme, she also wore all-white sneakers.

“I’ve always had a hard time with patterns-lol-but I’m definitely loving these! It’s fun to mix it up every once in a while. All of these pieces are available on my site btw – I’m constantly adding all of my current must-haves,” she wrote in her caption.

Maria likely done with wrestling matches, but not WWE

Maria’s in excellent shape based on the photos and videos she regularly shares on her IG page. Her biggest fans know she’s worked in many hosting gigs, including MTV’s The Challenge and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She’s also a major fan of WWE.

She’s worked with the company multiple times over the years, even participating in a WrestleMania XXVIII tag match alongside Barbie Blank, aka “Kelly Kelly.”

Maria’s 2012 Mania match was a huge win, as she and Kelly defeated the team of Eve Torres and The Glamazon Beth Phoenix.

Prior to that, she guest-hosted WWE’s Monday Night Raw in 2009 alongside Nancy O’Dell, and ultimately Maria got in the ring for her debut match.

That bout was a six-woman tag match (below), with Maria teaming with Kelly and Gail Kim to defeat Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, and Rosa Mendes. Maria would return to the ring for another match at Tribute to the Troops in 2011, this time an eight-woman tag match. She was on the winning side there too.

Following her big WrestleMania match in 2012, Maria wrestled one final match at the 2013 SummerSlam Axxess pre-show. In the match, she and Natalya defeated Brie Bella and Eva Marie giving Maria a perfect WWE record of 4-0, with all her wins coming in tag matches.

She hasn’t wrestled since then but sometimes works as a WWE red-carpet host, backstage interviewer, or in-ring announcer. She’s been signed with WWE since 2013 as an ambassador for the company.

Like Maria, someone else who has been undefeated since joining WWE is boxer and internet personality Logan Paul. Maria shared a selfie she took backstage with Paul earlier this month from a WWE SmackDown episode.

“Look who I ran into at the WWE Smack Down the other week 🤩 I am so excited that Logan has joined the WWE wrestling family and can’t wait for him to face off against Roman Reigns!” Maria wrote in her caption.

It’s unknown whether Maria plans to attend Logan’s match in person or will watch it live on the Peacock streaming network. Logan faces Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE’s Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to supporting Paul, The Sportster reported in 2020 that Maria is good friends with WWE’s Sonya Deville, as Maria recommended the former UFC fighter to WWE for their Tough Enough show in 2015.

Even though Maria is still in fantastic shape at 44, she seems unlikely to return to the wrestling ring for any matches. However, it’s great to her WWE fandom and that she’s continuing to root for others’ success with the company.