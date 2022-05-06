Maria Menounos stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Maria Menounos close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Maria Menounos is catching attention as she turns heads in a bright citrus and strapless minidress. The media personality and former E! News face is fresh from a fashionable show-off as she attended a glam premiere, although fans seemed more interested in Maria’s look than The Pentaverate event she graced.

Posting on Friday, the 43-year-old thrilled her 993,000 Instagram followers by sharing her leggy look, one showing off her toned pins and including a little designer action.

Maria Menounos stuns in lime minidress and heels

Tagging clothing brand MGSM for her dress and Stuart Weitzman for her high heels, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan fill-in stunned as she flaunted her trim frame in the layer-effect and off-the-shoulder number.

Maria’s figure-hugging dress came super-short and with half-sleeve capping as fabrics formed two parts. She paired it with nude and strappy high heels, first posting at the event and by an official poster, but returning for more casual shots with a swipe right.

Taking things outdoors and by fruit trees in her second photo, Menounos whipped her head around as she posed from a stone path, here better highlighting her killer figure. She closed her post shot closer up and gently picking at a leaf from the tree.

“A lil pop of color for the Pentaverate premiere! Have you seen it yet?! Btw lemon or lime 😝,” Maria wrote.

The podcast host made headlines back in April with a far better view of her jaw-dropping abs as she posed bikini-clad and in an open shirt to embrace Mother Nature and celebrate Earth Day 2022. Name-dropping her Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast, she wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy Earth Day friends! Whether in my yard or at the beach, I love being in nature.

It’s my happy place. Anyways, go outside today and breathe in the air, soak up the sun, smell some flowers, hug a tree … lol,” adding:

“We learned so much about how to be kinder to our environment on our @bettertogetherwithmaria Earth Day special. The stats we hear about how the planet is dying can feel overwhelming and scary but in this episode we learn simple lifestyle habits, like upcycling, that make a huge impact. It was inspiring to see so many cool ways to live more sustainably!”

Maria Menounos has major celeb followers

Maria’s Instagram following may be celeb-modest at under 1 million, but the star is followed by an impressive array of celebrities. Keeping tabs on her are mogul Ryan Seacrest, socialite Paris Hilton, actress Kate Beckinsale, plus WWE star Nikki Bella.