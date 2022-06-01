Maria Menounos stuns in bikini for summer welcome

Maria Menounos close up. Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she bobs around a swimming pool to welcome summer. The media personality and Live! fill-in thrilled her Instagram followers on Wednesday as she sent out Hot Girl Summer vibes, also shouting out her favorite brand of floatie.

Posting for her 996,000 followers, the former E! News face dropped two shots, ones gaining over 6,000 likes in under three hours.

Maria Menounos stuns in skimpy summer bikini

Maria, 43, looked super-fit as she flaunted her toned figure while plonked on a floatie and looking very much at home.

Showing off her cheesegrater abs, tiny waist, and gym-honed legs, the Massachusetts native sent out a slight smile while in a low-cut and white bikini – glamorously folding a leg from her armchair-style floatie, Maria also donned a chic floppy hat, plus shades.

With the sun bouncing off her skin and enjoying her calm pool moment, the podcast host drove fans to swipe, where a fun shot showed her smiling, open-mouthed, and throwing out the peace sign.

“It’s warmin up!!!” Maria opened.

Opting out of a #ad and possibly name-dropping the brand for free, the Emmy winner added: “These @frontgate are my favorite floats ever. I love laying in them so I can always dip my leg in and cool off! They’re the best investment because they last forever and are so comfortable 😍 also love the big cup holders for my drinks!”

Maria might not boast the largest following, but her fanbase is solid. The same goes for those abs. In the late 2000s, the star dropped 40 pounds, dropping 20 of them in just five months.

Maria Menounos dropped 40 pounds and shared how

“I worked on everything I ate for a week – every single thing,” Maria told Today. “I realized, ‘OK, my problem is carbs.’ So I started to cut back on my carbs and started replacing [them] with better food. I ate a grapefruit in the morning. I had heard that grapefruit burns fat, so it was the first thing I would eat. I ate a lot of spicy peppers and jalapenos and a lot of vinegar, which I already loved anyhow, because I also heard that burns fat.”

Maris also got into the habit of drinking a gallon of water a day, plus adding in fresh lemon slices.

Maria then penned her book: The Everygirl’s Guide To Diet And Fitness: How I Lost 40 Lbs And Kept It Off And How You Can Too!