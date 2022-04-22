Maria Menounos stuns in bikini for Earth Day

Maria Menounos close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Instagram

Maria Menounos is looking flawless in a tiny bikini as she honors mother nature for Earth Day. The media personality and 2021 Live! fill-in is making 2022 headlines for her jaw-dropping body, but her Instagram post today didn’t just come with a body flaunt agenda.

Posting on Friday, the 43-year-old impressed fans with a seriously cheese-grater abs set, also marking Earth Day and showing a good heart.

Maria Menounos looks gorgeous in bikini

Maria updated her 992,000 followers with an outdoor snap showing her on a brick path and amid trimmed hedges, trees, and pouring sunlight.

The podcast host was wearing a skimpy white bikini with a plunging neckline, also going for casual vibes via a loose white and semi-sheer shirt worn open.

Posing barefoot and wearing shades, Maria wowed the camera as she gazed to her side, with a swipe right bringing a different scene – here, Menounos was on a sandy beach and smiling amid lapping waves while in frayed denim shorts and a black tank top.

Taking to her caption, the former E! News host wrote: “Happy Earth Day friends! Whether in my yard or at the beach, I love being in nature.

It’s my happy place. Anyways, go outside today and breathe in the air, soak up the sun, smell some flowers, hug a tree … lol.”

Continuing, the star told fans: “We learned so much about how to be kinder to our environment on our @bettertogetherwithmaria Earth Day special. The stats we hear about how the planet is dying can feel overwhelming and scary but in this episode we learn simple lifestyle habits, like upcycling, that make a huge impact. It was inspiring to see so many cool ways to live more sustainably!” Here, Maria name-dropped her Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast, also encouraging fans to “check it out” on YouTube and other platforms.

Maria Menounos knows her nutrition

Maria regularly has fans ogling over her workout body, one that comes years after she made headlines for dropping 40 pounds. Maria has even penned three weight loss, nutrition, and fitness books, all forming part of her EveryGirl’s Guide collection.

Earth Day comes amid April being Earth Month. Celebrities are known for marking the day on social media; last year, this included Reese Witherspoon, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Tyra Banks, and Kerry Washington. Maria’s post today clocked over 6,000 likes in four hours.