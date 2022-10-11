Maria Menounos shows off curves in a plunging tank and ripped jeans for a perfect 10

Maria Menounos gives her outfit a ten out of ten. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Maria Menounos showed off her fashionable street style in black from head to toe.

The entertainment reporter’s toned figure and youthful beauty were visible in her latest social media share.

Maria appeared in good spirits from her smile and caption as she gushed over having a great day.

Maria currently has one million followers on Instagram.

She often keeps fans updated on her life with photos from her many ventures and outings.

Several of her followers left comments praising Maria’s recent post.

Maria Menounos enjoys a ’10/10’ day in black

Maria Menounos took to Instagram to share her stylish ensemble.

In the photo, Maria jutted out a hip and smiled while snapping a photo of herself.

Maria wore a plunging black tank top with a Gucci belt and black denim pants with rips in the knees.

Maria completed the look with black and white shoes, a cross-body purse, black sunglasses, and silver jewelry, including a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The star wore her hair down and tossed it to the side.

She captioned the post, “10/10 outfit on a 10/10 day.”

Maria’s followers took to the comment section to react to her post and agreed that her outfit and beauty were a ten out of a ten.

A commenter wrote, “Wow just wow.”

Another fan shared, “Omg I’ve never seen a woman look so good. Amazing.”

Other comments included “Smoking Hot Hottie,” “Gorgeous,” and “Wonderful.”

Maria Menounos snaps a selfie with Logan Paul

While Maria’s street-style post was met with love and praise by followers, one of her other recent posts was met with backlash.

Maria snapped a selfie with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul.

Logan and Maria were all smiles in the post as Maria’s caption read, “Look who I ran into at the WWE Smack Down the other week 🤩 I am so excited that Logan has joined the WWE wrestling family and can’t wait for him to face off against Roman Reigns!”

Logan Paul has been at the center of lots of drama and problematic behavior in the past and has many critics.

Followers reacted to Maria’s post with displeasure upon seeing her association with Logan.

Several commenters left puke emojis, and others declared they would unfollow Maria.

A critic wrote, ‘Maria said what?!?! Unfollowing as of right now,” and another shared, “Oh god, that’s a good way to get unfollowed.”

Despite the negative reaction, Maria remains positive as she enjoyed a 10/10 day in her plunging black ensemble.