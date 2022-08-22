Maria Menounos is showing off her new ‘do and washboard abs to start the week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Better Together with Maria podcast host Maria Menounos has been spending time in the gym and getting her hair done. She started Monday off by showing her fans her latest look.

The 44-year-old Greek beauty seems to be enjoying the last of summer ahead of the cooler weather and holiday season.

She’s also working on keeping up with the new slang, as she informed her followers she wasn’t sure what a money piece was when it came to her hair until her stylist told her.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, she shared a few snaps of her latest hairdo.

She shared three pictures with her one million followers, opening with a direct gaze to the camera as her long hair flowed around her and then adding a photo of a similar angle but her eyes to the side.

For her last picture, she framed her hair around her face as she posed in a white sports bra, showing off her new blonde highlights while also highlighting her abs.

Maria Menounos highlights incredible figure in sports bra

Maria’s Monday morning look was rather cozy, as she paired the white sports bra with some baggier gray sweatpants.

Her natural and makeup-free look has gained thousands of likes since it was first posted this morning as her followers show support.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s all about the money piece …that’s what @dimitrishair said. Lol,” before adding, “The blond stripe for anyone like me that had zero clue.”

Maria’s toned physique proves that she’s still putting in the work on her health journey after having a brain tumor removed a few years ago.

The star highlights her health on her podcast, Better Together, and has given an inside look into how her health journey has made her feel.

Maria Menounos discusses health following brain tumor

Last year, Maria revealed to HollywoodLife that she’s doing well, monitoring her health and staying on track.

She noted that even though she tries very hard to stay on top of her health, sometimes things happen, and adjustments are necessary regarding diet and exercise.

She noted that “health is attached to all the stresses,” so it’s important to “guard your health and wellness” to stay healthy.

She also revealed that health “is a huge focus for me, and it is my mission and passion to help anyone I can to prevent, recover, or heal whatever the case is because it is the most important thing in the world for us.”