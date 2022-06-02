Maria Menounos lounges in skimpy bikini to show off her favorite pool float

Maria Menounos at the Bloodshot Premiere at the Village Theater in Westwood, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

While June 21 officially marks the start of the summer season, many people are already enjoying much warmer temperatures around the United States. That includes Maria Menounos, who shared a sizzling image of herself donning a skimpy bikini as she lounged in a pool.

The former host of Extra, E! News, and MTV’s The Challenge reunion specials showed off a fit, relaxed, and comfortable look in her latest image.

Menounos also let fans and followers know about her absolute favorite pool float to relax in, giving it a solid promotion via her latest social media share.

Bringing more of her favorites to the masses, the TV and podcast host also showed off a favorite travel fit with a pro tip for other travelers to consider for traveling in style!

Maria Menounos shares skimpy bikini pic from the pool

TV personality Maria Menounos knows how to beat the heat, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to make some fans and followers jealous of her relaxing time spent in the pool. With temperatures pushing past 90 in my parts of the United States, Maria has a great idea in mind, although her post may have turned up the heat for some of her fans.

The 43-year-old wears a tiny white bikini showing off plenty of skin and her trim midsection as she shades herself with a large straw hat. Dark shades help keep her eyes protected from the sun as she does some tanning while relaxing in the pool.

The photos not only show off Maria’s slim and fit physique but also her favorite pool float, made by Frontgate, an outdoor furniture company.

Based on products available on Frontgate’s website, Maria seems to be using the World’s Finest Pool Chaise, which currently sells for just over $400 and features fully upright, flat, and multiple reclining positions.

Some of the float’s other major selling points are that it offers a comfortable headrest and armrest, has a drink holder, and contains 25 percent more foam than previous models. The float is also available in different colors, including Aruba, Metallic Midnight, Papaya, Sapphire Blue, and Sky Blue.

As far as Maria’s bikini images getting attention, those picked up over 230 comments and nearly 12,000 Likes as of this report.

Maria shows off her favorite stylish travel fit

A day after her bikini post generated plenty of commotion on the Gram, Maria showed off what she prefers to wear when traveling, which isn’t a bikini but a very stylish outfit.

Her attire includes a black leather jacket that she says “elevates every outfit,” even the white t-shirt and black leggings she’s wearing at the airport.

Maria provided links for all of the items as seen in the photo series below, including the slick Donna Leather Biker Jacket, and some chunky Doc Martens, which she said she wears to save space in her luggage for other shoes.

Maria also told travelers always to make sure to get to the airport as early as possible in case a flight gets canceled so they can rebook. In fact, she mentioned it happened to her “minutes after” she took the above photos.

Maria, who hosted MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and All Stars Season 1 reunions, is also in the podcast world. Her fans can check out her inspiring Better Together With Maria Podcast with details on the official Instagram page.