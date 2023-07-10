Maria Menounos looks back on the year in bikini

Maria Menounos took some time to reflect this week while taking a mirror selfie.

The news anchor has had quite a busy year so far, from a cancer battle to expecting a baby girl this summer.

She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her followers and show some self-love to herself as well.

“I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength god blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!” Maria wrote.

“Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile. ❤️,” she concluded.

She posed in a brown bikini with a white button-up hanging off of her arms, the scars from her surgeries visible on her toned abs.

Maria Menounos opens up about pancreatic cancer battle

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Maria revealed her pancreatic cancer diagnosis earlier this year. It wasn’t Maria’s first experience with cancer, but that didn’t make it any less scary.

The journalist was concerned about whether or not she would actually get to meet the baby she’s having via surrogate, but fortunately, things worked out well for Maria.

She also took the opportunity to encourage people to be active in their health and use their voices, as she wasn’t properly diagnosed right away.

However, she knew something was wrong and kept fighting for answers, and now she can experience summer and her baby much easier.

Maria Menounos’ easy workout routine

It’s no secret that working out can be a struggle for many people, and Maria Menounos is no stranger to that struggle, either. However, based on the picture above, it’s clear that she manages to stay in shape, and she has some easy tips on just how to build your strength.

Taking to her website, she shared one unique trick that helps her a lot: leg weights.

The Bala Bangles, as the leg weights are called, are an easy addition to anyone’s day and she recommends just putting them on to go about your day as you’ll get a workout in just by wearing them.

She also noted how at times she’ll run up the stairs rather than walk to add extra exercise into her routine by turning regular tasks into a short workout.

However, she wants to make sure you’re listening to your body. If the workout is too hard or you can’t do it, that’s okay, too. She just recommends getting the exercise you can get without overdoing it.