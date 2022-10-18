Maria Menounos attends the 2019 Instyle Golden Globes after-party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Maria Menounos dazzled in an up-close selfie.

The TV star wore a v-neck white crop top that showed off her amazing physique.

She paired it with a side-part hairstyle, a cross-shaped silver necklace, and a natural makeup look.

Her makeup was done by iconic makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos.

He’s known for his incredible looks on everyone from Meghan Trainor to Camila Cabello.

From rocking thigh-skimming minidresses to showing off her abs, Maria has a fantastic fashion sense.

Maria Menounos poses with Logan Paul

Known primarily for her TV and pageant careers, Maria is also successful in wrestling. Aside from the fact that she has been a frequent announcer for the shows, Maria has been in the WWE ring several times. So much so that she is even signed to the company.

Another celebrity who just became signed to WWE is none other than influencer Logan Paul.

She took a behind-the-scenes photo with Logan and captioned it, “I am so excited that Logan has joined the WWE wrestling family and can’t wait for him to face off against Roman Reigns!”

For the photo, Maria wore a buttoned-up white top with a mustard yellow coat over the shirt. She paired it with a chic updo hairstyle, stud silver earrings, and a dewy makeup look.

Logan wore a simple white t-shirt and a golden chain necklace.

Maria Menounos’s mental health

In 2017, Maria made headlines when she announced that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Months later, she underwent surgery to remove the brain tumor. Today, the TV personality is focused on making her mental health and wellness her first priority. She even hosts her own mental health podcast.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, she said, ” I think I am more focused on it than ever, and the show really keeps me on track. I have the best experts coming in every day — every day, I am learning something new and applying it. There is an accumulation effect that keeps happening, so I am trying to get healthier and healthier, and even when you are trying like I am, things happen.”

Maria’s health-based podcast Better Together has released over 540 episodes and is available to listen to on Apple and Spotify. The Youtube channel for the podcast has received over 7 Million views. Her star-studded guest list has included everyone from Joel Mchale to Alyson Stoner.