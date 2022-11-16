Maria Menounos was stunning in a Monique Lhuillier-designed gown at the Baby2Baby Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Maria Menounos turned heads upon arriving at the Baby2Baby Gala in a gorgeous pink gown.

The 44-year-old TV presenter and actress attended the star-studded event on November 12. She was just one of many celebrities to attend the event, which was held to raise funds for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides necessities to children in need.

Menounos went all out for her appearance as she showed up in an elegant pink gown designed by Monique Lhuillier. The one-shoulder dress wrapped around one of Menounos’ shoulders and left the other one bare.

Meanwhile, it featured a sash that was tied securely in a knot at Menounos’ waist. It also featured a thigh-high slit on one side that showed off her flawless long legs.

The dress was a nice bright shade of pink, and the fabric was sleek and glossy underneath the bright lights.

She added to her look with a pair of equally-glossy silver ankle-strap sandals and diamond stud earrings. She also wore a delicate charm bracelet on one wrist.

Maria Menounos attended the Baby2Baby Gala

Menounos finished her look with her glam makeup and sleek hairstyle. Her hair was slicked back and pulled into a tight ponytail, and she credited stylist Dimitris Giannetos with her glam makeup and hair.

She looked stunning as she stopped to pose in front of the Baby2Baby banner on the blue carpet. Menounos posed for several solo shots, one with her hand placed on her hip and another with both hands down.

She also posed alongside fashion designer Lhuillier for one photo. Lhuillier looked stunning as well in a sleeveless, plunging, velvety black gown with a bejeweled neckline.

Menounos also shared an inside look at the Gala as she posed with several other guests. In one photo, she posed next to journalist Lisa Ling, who was also stunning in pink.

She posted another photo with actor Zach Braff and TV personality Rachel Zalis, as well as one final photo with Madica Productions manager Jeff Tahler.

While Menounos didn’t get a shot with Kim Kardashian, she did give her a shoutout in her caption and congratulated her for being honored with Baby2Baby Gala’s Giving Tree Award.

Menounos is a brand ambassador for Pure Barre and Rally Health

In addition to her career as a journalist, TV presenter, and actress, Menounos has also fostered partnerships with several brands. She’s a brand ambassador for two health and wellness brands, Pure Barre and Rally Health.

She was announced as a Pure Barre brand ambassador in 2017 and as a Rally Health brand ambassador in 2018.

Pure Barre is a unique fitness company that specializes in exercises using a barre, or waist-level bar typically used by ballet dancers for support. Meanwhile, Rally Health is a wellness brand that seeks to inspire others to take charge of their health.

Menounos was a strong choice as a health brand ambassador, considering she has used her platform frequently to advocate for health. She even hosts a health-focused podcast, Better Together With Maria.

Health is something particularly important to Menounos after she survived brain cancer. Following her recovery, she began to urge others to focus on their health, keep a health journal, and live a healthy, simple lifestyle.

Her incredible story and her health-focused platform made her a strong brand ambassador for both Rally Health and Pure Barre.