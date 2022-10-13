Maria Menounos poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos didn’t accumulate over 1 million followers on social media for no reason at all. Her beauty is one of the motives people have in mind when flocking in her direction.

Maria has been spending her time becoming a New York Times best-selling author and Emmy-award winner in recent years.

She’s also been hosting a podcast called Better Together With Maria Menounos about improving mental health and lifestyle choices.

She’s the type of person who has a lot of things going for her at once because she puts in the work and takes the proper steps to be successful.

One of the most successful aspects of her life is that she’s such a trendy woman who wears stylish outfits wherever she goes.

Her latest outfit shows off her physique while proving that dressing up casually can be just as fun as dressing up for a night out on the town.

Maria Menounos looks ravishing during a daytime walk

According to Maria’s Instagram caption, she is “walking on sunshine” in an outfit that deserves tons of attention for its cuteness. Maria wore a simple white crop top that was short enough to show off her super flat abs and gorgeous hourglass curves.

She added high-waisted tan slacks to the outfit that were loose enough to blow in the wind a little bit while still looking attractive. They tightened around her hips, which meant a belt wasn’t needed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Maria pulled on a yellowish-green cardigan with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. The cardigan appeared to be made of a soft and warm material.

She accessorized with a pair of shiny silver sneakers, bracelets, a necklace, and earrings.

Maria Menounos is winning in ripped jeans

Ripped jeans have been all the rage for years since they provide a “grunge” look to outfits that would otherwise look polished and clean-cut.

Maria wore ripped jeans with a simple black tank top for a sexy Instagram mirror selfie she posted recently.

Since there were no visible straps under her tank top, it looks like she chose to go braless for the day. The tank top gave her the chance to show off her upper chest and arms.

She accessorized the look with an over-the-shoulder purse that crossed over in front of her chest. She also wore black and white sneakers, hoop earrings, three rings, bracelets, and a pair of large black sunglasses.