Maria Menounos in string bikini shows ‘backyard progress’

Maria Menounos smiling. Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she shows how well her backyard renovations are coming along.

The media personality and Live! fill-in updated her Instagram over the weekend, showing off some seriously swanky real estate and also reminding fans of her jaw-dropping figure.

In a small gallery of images, Maria posed poolside and with one leg folded while in a tiny string bikini. She drew attention to her toned legs and arms, also sending out a smile and a chill energy.

The former E! face let fans see her backyard pool and terrace as she soaked up the sun. She also wore shades and her long curls down.

Further images showed a before-and-after situation as the podcast host revealed the results of many months of hard renovations work.

In a caption, Maria opened: “Backyard transformation is here! BEFORE and AFTER 💥 My backyard reno reveal is here! Been working on this for sooooo long and it finally all came together. If you know anything about us Greeks-we don’t pay for anything we can do…so my dad was adamant he would build the beautiful decks in our ct backyard -he crushed it.”

Maria Menounos enjoys poolside moment with her dad

Anyone swiping also saw Maria hanging poolside and on a lounger as she slipped out of her swimwear and modeled a gorgeous and strappy red dress. The popular podcaster here posed with her father in a sweet, chill moment.

The caption also spoke of Maria’s “dream furniture” as she name-dropped Front Gate. She also showed excitement over the “little trees” she’d gotten to decorate her poolside terrace, plus a set of pool chairs she swears are the elite when it comes to comfort. “Definitely and [sic] investment but they last forever and are perfect,” she concluded as she spoke of them.

Also making headlines for making home renovations recently has been Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks.

Maria Menounos stuns fans with killer figure

Maria has also been wowing fans with her figure and showing off her cheese grater abs.

In a selfie shared to her IG feed this month, Maria wore a tiny crop top as she talked patterned clothing in her caption. She also aced the popular athleisurewear trend as she donned sweatpants and sneakers. Maria tagged brands including Mother Denim, designer Gucci, Hanes, and H&M, plus Adidas for her footwear.