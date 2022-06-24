Maria Menounos enjoys nudie sunbathe at sunrise

Maria Menounos close up. Pic credit: @mariamenounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos is letting loose in the buff to take in a glorious sunrise.

The media personality and former E! News face updated her Instagram early on Friday and with a reminder that she was up at the crack of dawn. Turns out, the 44-year-old was also enjoying the early morning rays in her birthday suit.

Maria Menounos loses her clothes for morning ritual

Going for a boomerang, Maria filmed semi-cloudy skies and greenery as she swung the camera to take in her bare legs – she was chilling on a towel-laid lounger and overlooking a white picket fence and nearby house.

Big-time showing off her toned pins, the podcast host showed off her figure while barefoot, also announcing that she was wearing absolutely nothing.

A caption told fans:

“In the nude at sunrise daily building me solar callous- tell you why on @bettertogetherwithmaria.”

Maria’s Better Together With Maria podcast is largely a healing and wellness listen – the Live! fill-in interviews healing experts and celebrities, adding in a personal touch as she continues to grieve the loss of mom Litsa Menonous who passed in 2021 following a cancer battle, plus COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Better Together is all about offering empowering solutions to life’s hurdles, and having a blast while doing it. Maria brings the world’s leading healers, experts, influential celebrities and game-changers to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life including physical health, emotional wellness, spirituality, finances, relationships and more. Getting better isn’t easy, but it’s a whole lot easier when we do it together,” the podcast’s website states.

Maria Menonouns stuns with summer bikini body

Earlier this month, Maria made headlines for welcoming summer while bobbing around her pool and stunning in a white bikini. Showing off her abs with shades and wearing both a hat and a smile, she shouted out her favorite floatie brand, writing:

“It’s warmin up!!! These @frontgate are my favorite floats ever. I love laying in them so I can always dip my leg in and cool off! They’re the best investment because they last forever and are so comfortable 😍 also love the big cup holders for my drinks!”

The Emmy winner and best-selling author is followed by 1 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include socialite Paris Hilton, actress Kate Beckinsale, reality star Larsa Pippen, plus model Christie Brinkley. Maria follows stars including singer Kelly Clarkson and model Hailey Bieber.