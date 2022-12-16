Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie and fans are getting a first look at the Australian beauty in action. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Margot Robbie is officially a Barbie girl, and the first look at her performance sparked interest and intrigue as she stood in a swimsuit wearing heels and rocking curls.

In 2020, news broke of Margot starring in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic Mattel toy Barbie.

Since the information first made headlines, speculation about the plotline has brewed under the surface.

While details about the plot and production have remained scarce, one thing is sure: Margot will bring her stunning looks and versatility to the role.

Vogue magazine released a trailer showing the Australian beauty in a swimsuit, sharing a glimpse of what fans could expect from the Barbie movie.

In the trailer, Margot Robbie wore a classic black and white swimsuit that perfectly fit her curves.

Margot Robbie stuns as Barbie in a black and white swimsuit

The trailer was sure to make all the Barbie fans out there swoon. While the film is still a few months away with a July release date, the trailer is certain to get the excitement for the movie started early.

The clip showed a 60s-inspired Margot wearing winged sunglasses with white frames and pin curls in her blonde tresses.

She stood rocking black heels and a strapless swimsuit with horizontal black and white stripes.

Margot lowered her glasses and offered a sultry wink with bright red lips and winged eyeliner.

The actress looked like a bronzed beauty with golden sunlight flooding the frame, creating a beautiful visual.

She accessorized with chunk gold hoop earrings in the short but sweet reveal.

Margot’s svelte figure was apparent in the trailer, and the actress has worked hard to maintain her physique.

Margot Robbie’s ice-skating exercise routine

Margot turned things up a notch when she starred as ice-skating queen Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

Margot hit the rink for hours each day to get into Olympian-level shape.

Margot explained, “[I did] as much as we could possibly do before production started. I think I did about three or four months of skating, like five times a week for a couple of hours a day.”

She continued, “I spent a lot of time in the gym, trying to build muscle mass for I, Tonya.”

Margot’s many hours at the gym clearly paid off because the actress looked amazing on the ice and off the screen.