Margot Robbie stunned in gray in a special edition of W magazine to celebrate her riveting Babylon performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Margot Robbie released a blockbuster movie in 2022, and she received recognition for her role in a gorgeous new feature.

The Australian actress starred in Babylon and appeared on a magazine cover celebrating performances of 2022.

Other celebrated talents included in the W magazine celebration were Brendan Fraser, Ana De Armas, and Brad Pitt.

An Instagram account for W mag shared the beautiful look and added an insightful caption that provided details about Margot’s performance. The caption also tagged the talented team of stylists, artists, and other creatives, who helped make the shoot possible.

Margot looked stunning in a gray strapless gown with oblique cutouts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couture dress had a mini hem with a high fashion feel, thanks to thick material and a deconstructed style. Sara Moonves, the Editor in Chief at W magazine, styled Margot’s look.

Margot Robbie stuns in W magazine feature

Margot sported a minimal makeup look, which was the work of makeup artist Pati Dubroff. The makeup allowed Margot’s natural beauty to shine through in the shot as she stood in front of a neutral background.

Margot’s blonde tresses, styled by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, featured a center part and a sleek straight look.

A caption for the post read, in part, “Star power, that hard-to-define magic possessed by a handful of humans, is something #MargotRobbie has in abundance. In #Babylon, the Australian actress channels every ounce of it in her portrayal of Nellie LaRoy, a silent film actor at the center of a messy, decadent era in Hollywood. ‘Playing a crazy girl isn’t that difficult for me.'”

The actress carried a pink corded phone, possibly a reference to the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, slated to come out in theaters this year.

Margot Robbie’s workouts and fitness

Before starring in the Barbie movie, Margot had to get in shape, something she did for her roles as Harley Quinn and Tonya Harding.

Margot spoke with The Telegraph via Harper’s Bazaar, where she revealed her approach to fitness was more of a lifestyle change. Margot integrated sports into her everyday life, going to dance classes with her friends.

Margot explained, “I like to play tennis, run around the park or do a dance class with girlfriends.”

Margot also said she liked to figure skate, as she did to prepare for her ice-skating film.

From Babylon to Barbie, Margot’s toned body has remained a constant. But fans will have to wait until the summer to see Margot’s Barbie look in its entirety.