Margot Robbie stunned in a pink Chanel gown for the Golden Globes as she earned a definite fashion win. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Margot Robbie delivered a fashion win as the pretty in pink actress wowed in Chanel.

The Australian actress was one of many who attended the 80th Annual Golden Globes to celebrate film while representing her movies. Other well-known names in attendance included Ana de Armas, Jennifer Coolidge, and Colin Farrell, each of whom received nominations for their work.

As for Margot, she was on hand to celebrate Babylon, her 2022-released film where she starred opposite Brad Pitt.

Before heading inside the ceremony, Margot strutted her stuff on the red carpet, where photographers snapped her picture.

Margot looked delightful in a pink Chanel gown, perhaps a nod to her upcoming live-action Barbie film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Margot wore pink, her ensemble was a bit more old Hollywood than Barbie’s.

Margot Robbie stuns in Chanel at the 80th Annual Golden Globes

An Instagram account for the Golden Globes shared a video of Margot posing on a step-and-repeat.

Margot moved effortlessly in the baby pink garment, featuring Chantilly lace and silk tulle. The sheer bodice had a chevron pattern on the bodice, adding an edgy vibe to the classic look.

Margot’s natural beauty shined through as the actress wore minimal makeup for the event, thanks to the help of artist Pati Dubroff.

Margot’s hair featured a center part with tousled waves for a sophisticated look.

As PEOPLE reported, the gown took major manpower– 750 hours of work, to be exact. Chanel artists added 30,000 hand-sewn elements with embroidery, sequins, and feathers.

Every detail, down to Margot’s nails, had a purpose.

And while most of Margot’s fashions, like her one-of-a-kind Chanel dress, might be off-limits for many people, there was one look that fans could replicate.

Margot’s manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared the shade of nail polish he used to give Margot a chic finish.

Margot Robbie’s Essie nails manicure

Margot’s manicurist, Tom Bachik, spilled all the tea about Margot’s Essie manicure.

To achieve Margot’s fabulous nails, he used the Here To Stay Base Coat. Then, he added a coat of Hi Maintenance. Finally, he applied a thin coat of Holo FX Top Coat, a quick-drying polish retailing for $10.

Tom’s caption provided more insight into Margot’s lovely look.

He wrote, “Hi Maintenance Mani for #MargotRobbie at the 2023 @goldenglobes 💅🏼❤️‍🔥A little high maintenance never hurt anyone, but if looks could kill we’d all be goners! 🤩✨.”

He continued, “Mani Details〰️ Margot’s glam was fresh, clean and stunning! For nails we wanted to complement the dress and carry over the soft but deliberate feel.”

Margot certainly knocked it out of the park with some help from her glam manicure.