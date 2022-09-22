Margot Robbie stuns in braless black dress

Margot Robbie stuns in a braless black dress for a movie premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

All eyes were on the stunning Australian actress Margot Robbie as she walked a movie premiere red carpet in a black gown.

Margot appeared in London for the premiere of Amsterdam.

She opted for a Celine gown featuring a cut-out bodice and a cape. The black dress featured spaghetti straps and a cape, which wrapped around Margot’s neck.

She wore her signature blonde locks in a darker hue, perhaps for autumn, following a bleach blonde look for the Barbie movie. Margot’s hair was in a center part with tousled waves.

Her natural beauty shined through as the actress wore light makeup for the event.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress wore a large diamond ring and sported a neutral-colored manicure on her ring finger.



Over the weekend, Margot attended a separate premiere for Amsterdam in New York. With Rami Malek and Drake, Margot walked the red carpet, where she opted for a strapless white gown.

Margot Robbie stars in the 30s-inspired movie Amsterdam

Amsterdam, a film by David O. Russell, has an all-star cast featuring Margot, Chris Rock, Christian Bale, and John David Washington.

The period piece, set in the thirties, is about a group of three friends who witness a murder. However, things take a turn when the three witnesses become suspects in the crime.

This was David’s first film in seven years, and he reportedly met with actor Christian Bale for six years before making the movie. Christian had experience with the director, working with him in American Hustle.

Margot revealed that she and co-star John David Washington got close because they feared the unknown as first-timers in a David Russell film.

Margot Robbie and John David Washington were nervous about working with David O. Russell

Margot told The Hollywood Reporter, “We immediately kind of clung to each other, like, ‘OK, are you scared? Because I’m scared. Ah! What do we do? Then, you dive in headfirst and you have the time of your life, and Christian’s going like, ‘Don’t worry. It’s always like this. You never know what’s going to happen when you go to work that day,’ and you really don’t, and that is thrilling.”

Meanwhile, John sang the praises of Christian and Margot.

He said, “Their professionalism, their humility and their craving; their hankering for telling the truth and getting to the source of what all the actions are, what motivates the actions, as an actor, made it easy to just get in line, blend in and have the chemistry.”

Amsterdam opens in theaters on October 7.