Margot Robbie stuns at the premiere of Babylon as the Australian actress promotes her latest film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a black dress as she walked the red carpet at the Babylon premiere.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress has some major roles on the horizon with her upcoming gig as Barbie.

But for now, it was all about Babylon as the Australian beauty turned heads on the red carpet wearing a trendy black hooded dress.

Margot was on hand for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premiere in Los Angeles, California, last night. Also in attendance were famous faces Brad Pitt and Olivia Wilde, who co-starred in the period piece about Hollywood extravagance.

As for Margot, she captivated in a black cutout gown by designing powerhouse Maison Alaïa.

Margot’s dress fit her curves perfectly as the blonde bombshell struck a pose in the black gown.

Margot Robbie stuns in black Maison Alaïa for Babylon

Her dress wrapped around her head, with pieces of her blonde bangs falling in the front to frame her pretty face. The fabric snaked around her neck to create a halter top-style look before hugging her waist and hips. Margot’s dress showed her toned obliques and legs, with an asymmetrical hem adding extra drama to the look. The end of the black gown featured a train with black fur as she turned up the extravagance with the chic ensemble.

Margot donned minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty and classic good looks to shine. Her simple but elegant makeup included a bit of mascara, rosy cheeks, and a matte lip. The Harley Quinn actress sported a neutral manicure and a chunky silver bangle on one wrist.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Margot paired the black gown with semi-sheer tights and black close-toed pumps.

Margot has been famously tight-lipped about her personal life. She doesn’t use social media, and paparazzi strolls are not her thing. However, she has given some insight into how she stays in shape.

Margot Robbie’s Pilates workouts

Margot spoke with The Telegraph in 2019 via Harper’s Bazaar and explained her approach to fitness involved integrating sports into her everyday life.

Margot explained, “I like to play tennis, run around the park or do a dance class with girlfriends.”

The actress has also expressed interest in Pilates, particularly when she has to get in shape for a role.

She continued, “If I’m making a conscious effort to exercise, I work with a Pilates trainer on a reformer machine, and that suits me and my body best.”

From Barbie to Babylon, Margot’s killer figure has remained evident.