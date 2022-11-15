Margot Robbie reacts to reports she was ‘crying’ outside Cara Delevigne’s house

Margot Robbie has revealed what really went down during the pictures of her apparently “crying.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Margot Robbie has set the record straight about photos that showed the Australian star “crying” outside Cara Delevingne’s home.

In the photos from September, Margot could be seen with her hands near her eyes while appearing animated and distressed, as Page Six reported.

The 32-year-old was then spotted exiting a residence in Los Angeles before wheeling a suitcase towards a car and getting in.

Shortly after the photos went viral, publications reported that Margot was leaving the home of actress and model Cara, 30.

However, the Birds of Prey star has now clarified that she was not outside the model’s home when the photographs were taken – and that she had not actually been crying.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Margot said the media frenzy following the photographs prompted her mother to call and check in on both her and Cara.

Margot Robbie reveals the truth behind ‘crying’ pictures

Margot was quick to reassure her worried mom that both of them were fine before going on to admit exactly what happened in the photos.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes… And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house – I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!” Margo recalled.

Instead, the blonde beauty said, “I had something in my eye.”

“I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair out of my eye,” she explained.

The two actors, who starred together in Suicide Squad in 2016, are known to be close friends.

Cara Delevingne worries fans with behavior

Around the time the photographs were taken, Cara had sparked concern amongst her fans.

The British star was spotted exhibiting what many deemed to be unusual behavior in previous months.

Page Six reported that Cara arrived at Van Nuys airport earlier this month without shoes as she planned to board a private plane.

She arrived two hours late for the flight on Jay-Z’s private plane and didn’t get far.

She chain-smoked and appeared “jittery” as she paced around and dropped her phone several times. For some reason, the flight never left the tarmac, and Cara left in the same black SUV that brought her to the airport.

A few weeks later, the outlet reported that Cara’s friends and family were desperate to get her to rehab. The sources alleged a combination of mental health and substance abuse problems.

However, the supermodel addressed the commentary and assured fans she was okay during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Cara told the host, “I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”