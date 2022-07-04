Margot Robbie is a Barbie cowgirl in pink rhinestone suit and boots on her birthday

Margot Robbie was seen on the set of new Barbie movie in a pink, western-style outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Margot Robbie showed she’s every inch the Barbie girl after she was spotted in another one of the iconic doll’s famous costumes.

Margot was snapped on the set of the live-action Barbie movie, due to be released in July 2023, with Ryan Gosling as the pair filmed a western scene in which it looked like they were being chased.

Margot Robbie wore a pink cowgirl outfit as she played the iconic Barbie character

Margot wore pink bell-bottom pants that featured a lace up front with silver stars along the flares and a matching pink vest top that buttoned up in the front with pink stars and showed some cleavage.

She wore white heeled boots, a white cowgirl hat, and a pink handkerchief tied around her neck. Her hair was down in order to mimic the famous blonde locks that Barbie is so well-known for.

Ryan Gosling, playing Ken to Margot’s Barbie character, matched the star, wearing a black button down shirt featuring tassels tucked into black jeans with a black belt. He also accessorized with a pink handkerchief tied around his neck, white cowboy boots, and a white cowboy hat.

The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also directed Lady Bird and Little Women, and it features a huge cast of famous faces, including Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and Kate McKinnon.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie have been seen on set in multiple ensembles made famous by the iconic Barbie doll.

Margot Robbie was also seen in Barbie’s famous rollerskating, neon outfit

Robbie and Gosling were seen recently in matching rollerskating outfits, full of neon colors and 90s patterns. Margot was seen wearing hot pink spandex bike shorts with a patterned leotard on top.

She wore neon green knee pads and roller skates and a matching visor. Her long, blonde hair was in a half-up ponytail, and her makeup was pink as ever.

Ryan matched Margot with a hot-pink tank-top, patterned vest and shorts, neon green knee pads and roller skates, and a matching fanny pack. He also matched his co-star with a visor.

Margot talked about playing the iconic character, claiming it comes with ‘baggage’

Margot talked to British Vogue last year about playing the controversial role, saying, “Right, it comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.”

She gave her director, Greta Gerwig a rave review, telling the publication, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…'”