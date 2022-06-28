Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling twin in neon skates on Barbie set

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling twinned in matching neon outfits for the new Barbie movie. Pic credit: CPR/D. Sanchez/Backgrid

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling showed off their twin neon outfits on set of the new Barbie movie on Monday.

The pair is known in Hollywood as being the perfect specimens of the human form, so it makes sense that they would be playing the toy world’s most iconic couple, Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling donned neon outfits as Barbie and Ken

Margot was seen wearing a pair of hot pink spandex shorts with a one-piece bodysuit featuring a famous ’90s blue and pink pattern. She wore neon green elbow and knee pads, matching rollerblades, and a visor.

Ryan twinned with Margot in a hot pink tank top, matching ’90s-patterned vest and shorts, with the same neon green knee pads, elbow pads, and a visor. The outfits were inspired by the 1994 Hot Skatin’ Barbie doll, which features the same outfits.

The outfits will make fans of the iconic Barbie doll want to sing, “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!”

The Barbie movie will be released in July next year

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is hotly anticipated, but will not be released until July 23 next year, and nothing about the plot is yet known.

Though, a whole host of famous faces will appear in the movie, including Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Fererra, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and Rhea Perlman.

Warner Bros. has been busy giving fans tiny tidbits of information about the movie, whetting their appetite for the upcoming release.

They recently shared images of Margot and Ryan as Barbie and Ken on Twitter, and let’s just say; there is a lot of pink!

Warner Bros. has released images of Margot and Ryan as Barbie and Ken

In a still of Margot as Barbie, she sat in a hot pink convertible, wearing a blue and white striped halter top with a matching blue bracelet and a white and blue polka-dot headband. Her blonde hair was pushed back in the headband, nice and full, just like the doll.

In the still of Ryan as Ken, he was seen wearing a denim vest and matching jeans, showing off his perfect six pack abs, and a pair of underwear that said KEN on the waistband. His hear was platinum blonde and he leaned against a pink pillar, most likely part of Barbie’s house.

In August last year, Margot talked about the pressure of portraying such an iconic yet controversial doll.

She told British Vogue, “Right, it comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.”