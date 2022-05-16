Maren Morris takes daisy dukes for a spin

Maren Morris has been wowing fans in her Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/LauraFarr/Admedia

Country music star Maren Morris went roller skating last week, and she took the opportunity to show off her figure in a pair of daisy dukes.

The 32-year-old Nashville-based singer posted a couple of pics of her excursion on Instagram and a short video clip.

In the first shot, Maren posed, arching her back in a stunning pair of ripped denim daisy dukes and a colorful striped crop top.

The second photo featured Maren’s long legs in pair of white high socks with yellow stripes and blue high-heeled platform shoes.

Maren also included a short clip where she appeared to be gliding across a roller rink. The My Church singer stared into the camera and gave her fans a flirty flick of her wavy brunette hair.

The Chasing After You singer cheekily wrote: “b***h on wheels” for the caption.

Maren has a whopping 1.6 million Instagram followers, and at the time of writing, her post had been liked over 50,000 times.

Fans loved Maren Morris in her daisy dukes

Maren received heaps to praise from fans and fellow celebrities in the comments section.

Stylist Dani Michelle wrote “wowzaaaaaa,” and singer TJ Osborne told Maren to “Serve it uuuuup.”

Fellow singer Jennifer Nettles from Sugarland wrote: “The socks and platforms did it for me. Casual. Love!.”

Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris is no stranger to a pair of daisy dukes. Last week, the singer posted a throwback photo of her performing on stage in the most amazing sparkly boots and daisy dukes.

Maren Morris is reaching the heights of success

Maren Morris’s career has been going from strength to strength since she had her breakthrough with Hero only six years ago. She has amassed a net worth of about $5 million from two groundbreaking albums.

Maren’s performance at this year’s Stagecoach 2022 was considered a massive success and even led to the Desert Sun calling her the “current queen of country music.”

She recently appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to celebrate and promote the release of her new album, Humble Request. She’s next performing on stage on May 20 at Gulf Shores, AL.

Maren wasn’t the only country music star to show off her daisy dukes this month; JessieJessie James Decker strutted her stuff in the short shorts in New York last week.

And Carrie Underwood was also recently showing off her legs at Stagecoach 2022 in a pair of daisy dukes.