Maren Morris concludes her Humble Quest tour with a star-studded send-off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Maren Morris has consistently demonstrated a style not typically seen among traditional country music artists, and her latest look was no exception.

The songstress has been on her Humble Quest tour that accompanied her album of the same name, released this year. Maren’s tour has seen guest appearances from Hozier, John Mayer, and Kristen Chenoweth.

But it hasn’t just been Maren’s sounds that have caused headlines and drawn attention. Maren has also served look after look while performing for sold-out crowds. As fashion experts likely know, Maren secured some experts to create the stunning Humble Quest looks.

For the tour, Maren hired Kardashian-Jenner stylist Dani Michelle, who has also dressed the super stylish Hailey Bieber. Dani has continuously worked her magic with Maren, as her final concert’s looks reflected.

Maren posted two stunning looks — a braless green dress and a black, shimmery bodysuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Maren appeared to be feeling herself, and rightfully so because she looked amazing.

She shared clips from her final Humble Quest performance on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 1.6 million followers on the platform.

Maren Morris stuns with two Humble Quest looks

Maren’s first image showed her on stage as she smiled with a microphone.

She sported a choppy bob with her hair in loose waves as purple light surrounded her. Maren’s one-piece had long sleeves and a cutout underneath the bodice. The sparkly ensemble was made from a stretchy material that hugged Maren’s curves and allowed her to move while entertaining the crowd of fans.

She also shared a daring Galvan London outfit for a Kennedy Center Honors event.

Maren struck a pose inside a hotel, standing in front of huge windows with huge curtains allowing the night sky to pour into the room. Maren’s gown featured vertical sequin-adorned stripes and an elegant train as the fabric pooled around her feet, creating a beautiful illusion.

The final picture, taken from the stage looking out at the crowd, reflected the magnitude of the enormous audience supporting Maren.

Working a crowd of thousands for hours requires a lot of endurance. Luckily Maren has no problem working out and staying strong.

Maren Morris’ weight loss

Maren Morris has also been committed to fitness, but the singer turned things up a notch before her wedding.

Maren revealed to Women’s Health magazine that she dropped 20 pounds in 2018, right before her wedding to Ryan Hurd.

Maren explained, “I’d always worked out really intermittently and done yoga and hot yoga but had never really used a trainer before, and I really wanted to get toned.”

Maren also clarified that her goal was to get strong, and the weight loss was just an added perk.