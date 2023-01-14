Maren Morris sizzled in a nude gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Maren Morris took the internet by storm yesterday, rocking a nude dress for a super exciting announcement.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter fulfilled a “decade-long dream” last night, appearing as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Naturally, she pulled out all the stops in a figure-flattering dress that beautifully complemented her sun-kissed skin tone and sultry brown eyes.

Almost as captivating as Maren’s ensemble was her dark, pin-straight hair, which was a vision of sleekness as it draped down to her waist.

Maren painted her nails the perfect, punchy shade of orange-red and added an extra dose of drama with her makeup.

She captioned the post, “Can I get a HALLELELOO?” with details on how her fans can tune in for the show.

Beyond looking fabulous during her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Maren also used the opportunity to express her support for the LGBTQ+ community (once again).

She briefly visited the queens backstage, apologizing on behalf of other country musicians, saying, “Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry. I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. I just want to thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry I need to go.”

Maren Morris showed off her sculpted physique in tiny bikini

Maren looked wild and free during a recent trip to Mexico, sporting a zebra print bikini that accentuated her flawless figure.

The stunning Texas native could be seen standing over the camera for the selfie, giving her 1.6M followers a spectacular glimpse at her chiseled abs.

She also shared other highlights from her trip in the post, including an oceanfront tea time, a few frolicking peacocks, and her vaca fragrance of choice, Debaser by D.S. & DURGA.

Oh, and you can’t miss the jaw-dropping bikini video at the end of the carousel, which showed Maren fixing her hair before glancing back at the view.

She poked fun at herself in the caption, writing, “a camera self-timer is a useful tool for a*. 👍🏼”

Maren Morris shared her favorite way to stay fit

Maren took to social media in tiny white shorts to share her favorite workout method, and she looked darnn good doing it, too!

According to Maren’s personal trainer, Erin Oprea, “She has been playing tennis. I encourage clients to do their cardio outside of me. Sports are always the best way because when you’re chasing a ball, you’re not thinking about cardio.”

The Bones singer moved on the court over hilarious audio of Kendall Jenner saying, “I’m literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I’ve ever done has said I’m like over the normal limit of athleticness.”

Her time spent practicing was evident in both the way she effortlessly sent the green ball soaring over the net and in her toned leg muscles.

She captioned the sporty share, “baby got backhand 🎾😂 #HumbleQuest #SportsTok.”

Alright, it’s obviously cliché, but Maren is truly the perfect example of someone beautiful inside and out.

Not only is she an absolute showstopper with an unbelievable level of talent, but she’s also not afraid to use her platform to speak out against adversity.