Maren Morris shows off her fashionable side in a sequin-adorned dress with a plunging neckline. Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris has shown country fans a different type of artist with her modern vibe, multi-genre sound, and Hollywood look.

The singer took a break from feuding with Jason and Brittany Aldean to pose for some pictures dressed in glamorous attire.

After revealing that she wouldn’t attend the CMAs due to her feud with the famous country stars, Maren appeared to have changed her mind. However, Maren didn’t walk the red carpet, so her latest social media share served in place of a paparazzi stroll.

The country crooner demonstrated her fashionable and daring style in a series of photos posted on her social media.

Maren shared shots with her 1.6 million Instagram followers as she struck a variety of poses in a gorgeous black gown.

The first set of poses showed in a floor-length black gown with sequins and a plunging neckline.

Maren Morris stuns in black sequin dress

Maren’s long dark locks featured loose waves and choppy bangs.

She donned multiple diamond rings and a statement necklace which fell perfectly into her plunging neckline.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She tagged the team of photographers, stylists, and makeup artists who made her semi-red carpet look possible.

Maren’s husband and collaborator, Ryan Hurd, joined her for an adorable and affectionate shot.

The second post showed a different variation of the black gown with the plunging neckline switching things up to a thigh-skimming minidress.

She added a country twist with a black cowboy hat. Maren also added a stylish veil to the country hat, which she played with as she worked her angles.

The thigh-skimming iteration of the black gown featured an asymmetrical hem but was equally as stunning as the first.

Maren completed the look with close-toed pumps to give her legs a boost. Speaking of legs, Maren has a killer set and has worked hard to get them.

Maren Morris’ workout secrets

When Maren Morris first set out on the Humble Quest tour, she enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Erin Oprea.

Erin spoke with E! News about Maren’s favorite exercises and workout secrets post-baby.

Erin said, “She’s been doing her cardio as well as lots of fun weight training. And she’s been kicking a**, and we’ve done all the exercises that made her legs pop back out post baby.”

Maren’s trainer also revealed that the singer played tennis as a form of cardio. She explained, “Sports are always the best way because when you’re chasing a ball, you’re not thinking about cardio.”

Maren looks fit, glowing, and better than ever.