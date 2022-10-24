Maren Morris performs on the latest stop of her country music tour and she reveals another fashion win with snakeskin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Maren Morris took a walk on the wild side in a new look as she performed for loyal fans.

The country singer posted photos from the Humble Quest tour on Instagram for her 1.6 million fans and followers.

The pictures were from the Minneapolis stop of her Humble Quest, celebrating Maren’s album of the same name, released in March.

Maren has been quite busy lately on her tour. She also performed noteworthy duets at the Hollywood Bowl with John Mayer and Hozier and shared the epic performances on social media.

When Maren isn’t touring or calling out insensitive country music stars, fans may find her on social media, where she has remained active.

Her latest look was delightful as the singer dared in snakeskin with a head-to-toe blue ensemble.

Maren Morris stuns in head-to-toe snakeskin during Humble Quest tour

The first photo featured Maren with her eyes closed as she held the microphone with one hand and let the other fall by her side. The picture had a soft focus around the edges in the aesthetic that she cultivated on her social media pages.

A swipe right showed Maren with a guitar in hand as her silhouette became visible with pink lighting in the background.

The third photo was an action shot, showing Maren parade across the stage, and the fourth revealed the crowd in front of her.

Maren rocked a blue sleeveless snakeskin bodysuit featuring an asymmetrical design with one shoulderless side.

She rocked her light brown tresses in an updo with pieces of her bangs framing her face on each side. Maren paired the look with chunky black patent leather shoes.

Her caption read, “MINNEAPOLIS, MN🌙 Can’t believe we have 3 shows left of the Humble Quest tour. 😭.”

As Maren revealed in the caption, the Humble Quest tour is wrapping up, with only three dates left.

Maren Morris talks Humble Quest

Before Maren became a performer, she served as a songwriter to the stars. Maren had a fair amount of experience with creating music from start to finish.

She told Vulture that she felt confident when she made her third studio album.

Maren explained, “I don’t think I had any worry when I was putting these songs down. I just kept listening to the mixes over and over. Even the more unflinching ones, they calmed me in moments of anxiety.”

Maren’s confidence was not surprising, given her impressive track record, including the 2018 Zedd smash song, The Middle.