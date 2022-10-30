Maren Morris rocked onstage in leather shorts. Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

Country star Maren Morris stunned a hometown crowd in Dallas, performing for them in short leather shorts.

The singer remarked that “There’s no place like home” in the post that has been liked over 10k times in less than 24 hours.

Maren is currently coming to the end of her 2022 tour in support of her latest album Humble Quest.

Taking to the stage, she performed in a knitted top that featured thick blue and black stripes. She wore the long-sleeved top buttoned to the collar and teamed it with a skimpy pair of black leather shorts.

To elevate her look further for the massive Dallas crowd, she rocked a pair of black patent knee-high boots in crocodile leather.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner posted a set of images for her 1.6 million followers which showed her on stage being illuminated by the spotlight.

In the cover image, she was seen tilting her head back with her eyes closed as she immersed herself in the music. Her top was slightly sheer and a black bra was partly visible due to the blinding lights that shone down on the singer.

A swipe right showed the talented beauty strutting across the stage, microphone in hand with her band of musicians playing from the shadows in the background.

Maren Morris performs stunning duet with John Mayer

Maren, a musical icon in her own right, performed with singer-songwriter legend John Mayer as she headlined a show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Mayer appeared as a special guest to help Maren perform her 2019 track To Hell & Back to the packed crowd.

Posting a video clip to Instagram, the crowd can be heard screaming in delight as Maren strummed on her guitar and sang into her mic as Mayer played his electric guitar.

Maren posted a play on words using both their names in the caption, writing, “MAYEREN. 🌙🌴.”

Irish musician and singer Hozier also joined Maren on stage to sing her hit song The Bones.

Taking to Twitter, she thanks Mayer, Hozier and her husband Ryan Hurd for the experience. She said, “Thank you to @RyanHurd @JohnMayer and @Hozier for joining me last night. I’ll be processing it for a very long time.”

Thank you to @RyanHurd @JohnMayer and @Hozier for joining me last night.



I’ll be processing it for a very long time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/HoC7FiMdBL — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 14, 2022

Maren Morris raises 100k for trans charities

Maren hit headlines recently as she clapped back at Brittany Aldean over an alleged transphobic Instagram caption made by Brittany.

The wife of Jason Aldean posted a makeup video to her social media and captioned it, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Maren hit out at Brittany, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The feud between the pair remains unresolved, but Maren turned a negative into a positive after she was called “a lunatic country person” by Fox News host Tucker Carlson following the Twitter exchange.

Maren took action and opted to sell t-shirts online which used her name, the insult directed towards her, and a crisis hotline number.

She certainly had the last word as her spin on a negative ended up raising over 100k for transgender organizations.