Maren Morris rocks a pair of Daisy Dukes to show off her long legs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Country music superstar Maren Morrisgaveg supermodel vibes in her latest sizzling selfie.

The 32-year-old looked sensational as she showed off her smooth, sun-kissed legs in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.

For overten0 years, Maren has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide thanks to her honest storytelling, impressive performance skills, impeccable vocals, and killer style.

When she’s not performing to sell-out crowds or hitting the studio, Maren likes to keep her 1.6 million fans updated with her wow-worthy fashion choices.

The stunner posted a snap to her Instagram Story yesterday of her latest ensemble – and it didn’t disappoint.

Posing up a storm for the camera, Maren threw on a pair of Daisy Dukes, which did wonders for her incredible figure.

Maren Morris sizzles in Daisy Dukes and oversized jacket

The music star proudly showed off her toned, tanned legs in the bright blue shorts cut off high to fully show her shapely thighs.

She teamed the tiny shorts with an oversized black leather jacket which brought the biker chick vibes to her outfit.

Her choice of footwear was just as bold as her ensemble, with Maren slipping into knee-length black boots which appeared to have an animal skin print.

Maren Morris shows off long legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

The brunette beauty wore her golden-streaked long locks loose over her shoulders and accessorized with plenty of rings.

She also rocked a glamorous makeup palette, including a peachy blush, nude lipstick, and golden eyeshadow.

It seemed that Maren was outside when the snap was taken, with tall trees towering in the background.

Maren Morris’ trainer reveals workout routine

In 2020, Maren gave birth to Hayes Hurd – who she shares with Ryan Hurd.

Two months after welcoming her bundle of joy, Maren was already hitting the gym and easing herself back into workouts.

The singer-songwriter’s trainer, Erin Oprea, spoke to US Weekly, where he spilled the tea on training with one of country music’s biggest stars.

“We are back to training again, and she is a bada**, and I’m so proud of her,” Erin said.

“She worked up until basically the da; II think we trained like a day or two before she had the baby. And then we’re back at it.”

The trainer to the stars said they were doing basic bodyweight exercises to get back into the swing of things.

“We’re just doing basic lunges, squats, lightweight training, no jumping, none of that yet. And we will slowly build up, and we’ll be back to doing everything before we know it.”