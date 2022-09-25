Maren Morris stuns in backless thigh-skimming minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Maren Morris was stunning in a backless and thigh-skimming minidress. Maren is a country singer and songwriter from Texas, and her music has sometimes taken on a more pop or R&B feel.

The tight-fitting dress featured bronze sequins that marvelously reflected the light and let the star truly shine. It had halter straps, was cropped short at the thighs, and was backless to show off Maren’s figure.

Maren wore her brown hair with bright blonde highlights loose, parted in the middle, and let it fall past her shoulder in shiny locks. Her makeup accentuated her beautiful features with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

The country star completed her look with several big gold rings on her right hand and high heels with bronze straps tied around her ankles. The heels and accessories helped to give the look an extra glow.

Maren posed with her back to the camera, and her head turned over her shoulder as she gazed with a small, closed-mouth smile. The backless nature of the dress allowed the camera to capture the tattoo on the right side of her back.

The 32-year-old singer’s overall look was beautiful, glamorous, and glowing.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Maren Morris is the ‘current queen of country music’

After Maren’s successful performance at Stagecoach 2022, Desert Sun named her “current queen of country music.”

This followed her other many successes and hit songs, and the queen of country doesn’t seem like she’ll stop her progress anytime soon. Maren’s most recent album, Humble Quest, was released in 2022 and features songs such as Circles Around This Town, Tall Guys, and Good Friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star appeared on shows to promote her new album’s release.

Maren Morris was repeatedly rejected before her success

Maren’s success is apparent, but there was a time when her talent was unrecognized. In the past, Maren had been rejected by The Voice, American Idol, and America’s Got Talent.

When reflecting on the experience, Maren told Rolling Stone, “I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them. It’s full circle because I was rejected from The Voice. I was rejected from American Idol — and I’m happier for it now.”

Maren didn’t let rejection hold her back, and has worked her way to stardom despite any setbacks.