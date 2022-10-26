Maren Morris sizzled in a braless blazer jacket with just sheer tights underneath for a TV appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Maren Morris brought her A-game to her latest television appearance as she proved that being a first-time mom doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with your clothing.

The crooner, whose debut single My Church hit the number one spot on the Country Digital Songs chart in 2016, has seen her star continue to rise as she solidifies her standing as one of today’s hottest singers.

Maren’s smash hit The Bones earned the brunette her 12th Grammy nomination at the 63rd Grammy Awards, with the song being up for Best Country Song of that year.

As the singer keeps up her hard work in the studio, her newest album Humble Quest having been released in March, Maren has made sure to take time out of her busy schedule and mom life to make some appearances on TV.

Hitting the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside DJ Zedd last night, Maren brought her famous pipes to the stage as she and her counterpart performed Make You Say.

Maren went full glam for her stint on the show, leaving her highlighted locks down for a smooth and wispy look.

Her face glowed with touches of foundation, bronzer, and fully outlined and mascara-laden eyelids while her lips shone with a glossy, pale pink color.

Maren Morris sizzles in plunging blazer and no pants

What really stole the spotlight in her series of four snaps was Maren’s wardrobe choice, going with a deeply-plunging blazer dress and only sheer tights covering her legs.

Seen from the waist up in the first photo, Maren looked like a beauty queen as she stood in the stunning ensemble, her skin highlighted with bronzer to give off a healthy and eye-catching sparkle.

A choker encrusted with clear gems encircled her throat, playing perfectly against the collar of her jacket, which sported white stripes running down the sides of the open front and metallic-looking studs dotting along the edges.

Her next three photos gave a better view of the complete attire, with Maren posing for selfies to show off her svelte physique and trim waistline and legs.

The far-away pics let fans also see that the blazer had two pockets on each side of her hips, with the trim matching the white of her collar.

Her feet were adorned with matching black heels with sparkling, jeweled straps running over the tops of her toes.

Maren seemed to be enjoying fall weather recently, having previously gone for a delicious-looking outfit fit for the season.

Maren Morris stuns in pumpkin spice attire

In the middle of the month, Maren got her fall vibe going as she posed for a stunning photo while embodying the essence of a pumpkin spice latte.

Looking like a golden goddess in the snap, Maren rocked a tight-fitted outfit with a pumpkin/bronze tone and shimmery material.

Her hair seemed to match her clothing, with her locks giving off a freshly-dyed feel as each strand shone equally to keep up with her incredible attire.

Not surprisingly, the post garnered nearly 40,000 likes from fans and set the internet alight as the populace couldn’t get enough of the singer’s sizzling look.