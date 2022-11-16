Maren Morris looked stunning as she rocked a bikini while enjoying a tropical vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Maren Morris showed off her stunning post-baby body as she enjoyed a tropical getaway with her husband.

The Bones singer, 32, welcomed her first child, a son named Hayes, two years ago, and the country songstress made it nearly impossible to believe she was ever pregnant with her latest share.

Looking totally relaxed and rested, Maren posed in a flattering, checkered black-and-white bikini tube top and matching bottoms as she soaked in some sunshine on the beach.

Sharing two separate posts with her fans, Maren showed off her incredible physique as she celebrated snagging three Grammy nominations.

The singer has been nominated for 2023’s Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories, along with earning a try at winning Best Country Album.

Maren first shared a playful video clip that showed herself twirling in circles along the sand to the tune of her hit Circles Around This Town.

The singer could be seen holding onto a glass filled with some sort of refreshing-looking beverage, possibly champagne, as the vessel looked to be a champagne flute.

Maren Morris shows off her figure in a bikini

With the tan seashore under her bare feet and fluffy white clouds lightly dotting the pure blue sky above her, Maren brought summer to the web with her fun vacation clip.

The two-toned bikini hugged her fit figure perfectly as she pranced along the beach, small waves lapping gently along the shoreline.

Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

In a separate post, Maren gave a better close-up of her overall look, sitting on a chair as she leaned back to snap her selfie.

Looking to be going completely makeup-free, Maren donned oversized shades on her eyes and sported a cute gold nose stud and rows of gold earrings.

Maren’s skull-and-roses inner arm tattoo was perfectly visible as she held her arms away from her to grip the camera.

Her taut tummy, toned hips, and stunningly-smooth skin all dominated the shot as the black and white hues of her two-piece added some stark contrast to the otherwise-brownish tones of the picture.

With the mom of one looking better than ever, fans may be left wondering how the star regained her body after being pregnant.

Maren Morris’ trainer Erin Oprea shares her exercise secrets

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Maren uses a variety of targeted exercises to work her whole body.

Maren’s trainer Erin Oprea shared some of the secrets behind the singer’s toned figure, saying she worked with Maren nearly to the day before she gave birth and picked up again not long after.

Erin said she employs the use of using body weight for many of the workouts, saying Maren does a series of squats, jumps, push-ups, and lunges to work all her muscle groups.

She also said that she advises Maren to avoid eating starchy food in the evenings, saving things like oatmeal, rice, and other grains for earlier in the day as they provide a boost of energy.