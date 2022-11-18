Maren Morris arrives at the CMT Music Awards in June 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Maren Morris looked relaxed and glowing as she posed for a mirror selfie while on vacation this week.

The country singer wore a teal blue twisted bikini top and matching wide-leg trousers as she took a photo in the bathroom in her holiday apartment.

She wore her long brown hair loose in beachy waves and wore minimal makeup.

Maren accessorized her look with a simple silver chain necklace, sometimes less is more on holiday!

It’s unsure where Maren and her husband, Ryan Herd, are on vacation, however, the whole family was in Disneyworld in Florida last week.

It seems Maren and Ryan are now having some well-deserved alone time, posting photos of evening drinks, sunbathing, and swimming in the ocean.

Maren Morris celebrates three Grammy nominations

Maren got some good news while sunning herself on vacation, she has been nominated for three Grammy awards for next year’s ceremony held in February 2023.

The Circles Around This Town singer is up for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.

She shared her celebration on Instagram with her 1.6 million fans and followers, posting a video of her holding a glass of champagne while she twirled on the beach. She wrote, “3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! 🥂😭.”

Maren looked happy and excited in the video, wearing a black and white checkerboard bandeau bikini as she danced, using her own song as the soundtrack to the clip.

Maren Morris performs at Disneyworld, Florida

Maren has had a busy week; prior to relaxing on a beach somewhere, she visited Disney World in Florida with her husband, Ryan, her son, Hayes, and her tour team.

However, this was a working vacation, as Maren actually performed outside Sleeping Beauty’s castle in the Magic Kingdom.

The 32-year-old looked stunning, wearing a silver sequin dress with fluted sleeves as she sang live for a crowd at the theme park.

She wore her long hair down in soft waves and paired her sparkly look with some statement perspex earrings.

Maren is also due to perform Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree at this year’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough on November 27th.

She will then return to perform When You Wish Upon A Star for Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade which will air on Disney+ and Hulu on Christmas Day.