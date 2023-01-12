Maren Morris looked incredible in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Get ready because Maren Morris in a bikini is literally what tropical vacation dreams are made of!

The 32-year-old songbird got in touch with her wild side during a recent getaway to Mexico, rocking a zebra print swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

She leaned over the camera for the steamy snap, gracing fans with a jaw-dropping glimpse at her sculpted physique.

Other photos in the carousel included tea with a spectacular view, her choice fragrance (Debaser by D.S. & DURGA), and two stunning peacocks.

She rounded out the share with a bikini video, giving her beachy locks a quick tease before turning to look out at the ocean.

Maren offered a cheeky piece of advice for taking a selfie to her 1.6M followers: use a camera self-timer.

Maren Morris sizzled in a revealing black jumpsuit on stage

Maren put the cherry on top of her Humble Quest tour, singing The Bones alongside legendary Irish musician Hozier for the final show.

The Chasing After You singer looked out of this world in a skintight black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and jaw-dropping cut-out in the midsection unveiling her toned tummy.

She paired the glittery ensemble with oversized diamond earrings and a handful of glistening rings.

Maren wore her short brunette tresses in light, dreamy waves and a trendy center part, drawing the eye to her flawless face.

She captioned the breathtaking share, “thank you @hozier for helping me close out this magical tour. ✨”

Maren Morris shared her pre-show fitness routine in blue spandex

Maren proved that she looks just as amazing off-stage as she does on, rocking a baby blue spandex set while showing off her pre-show fitness routine.

The gorgeous Texas native started with some yoga to get centered, highlighting her incredible flexibility as she twisted and bent her body in a few challenging poses.

Following the zen session, she changed into a black sports bra with tight matching shorts for some tennis practice.

Maren often hits the courts to stay on top of her cardio game, and it’s evident that the fast-paced sport has worked wonders for her figure.

The end of the video showed the star dressed in short shorts with a crocheted top, singing her heart out in front of a screaming crowd.

She captioned the inspirational share, “Pre-show life is almost as fun as the show out here… 🧘🏻‍♀️#music #GoodFriends #HumbleQuestTour #tour.”

Want to know more about how Maren stays in shape? You’re in luck!

The singer’s personal trainer Erin Oprea spilled all the tea on her favorite exercises, saying, “She’s been doing her cardio as well as lots of fun weight training. And she’s been kicking a** and we’ve done all the exercises that made her legs pop back out post baby.”

Erin added that while health and wellness are important to Maren, she’s just trying to feel good and confident in her body, not fit a specific size.