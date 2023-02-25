Maren Morris served up another fashion win as she attended the place to be on Thursday.

The country singer was one of many in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones and the Six.

Celebrities turned out in droves to support the show to honor the Amazon Prime adaptation of the best-selling book by the same name.

Other well-known names at the premiere included Riley Keough and Reese Witherspoon.

With the help of stylist Dani Michelle, Maren created a beautiful look with a chocolate-colored gown by Off White.

Maren treated her 1.6 million Instagram fans to a five-part carousel featuring the glittery ensemble.

Maren Morris attends Daisy Jones and the Six premiere in Los Angeles

The first picture saw Maren standing between Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford. The gentleman looked dapper in head-to-toe black attire. However, all eyes were clearly on Maren.

She sparkled with a long-sleeve gown featuring shoulder cutouts and a long hem. The dress had a plunging neckline with distressed detailing, adding an edgy vibe to the garment.

The second shot showed Maren striking a pose while standing in front of a plain wall. Her short bob had curled ends, and she donned dewy skin.

Next, Maren showed the screen from inside the theater, where the title showed on the projector.

Another image saw Maren in selfie mode with Blake and Marcus. The trio appeared pleased, apparently entertained by the film.

Her caption read, “Honored to be a small part of this incredible show and to have worked on it with these two talented gents. Watch @daisyjonesandthesix on 3/3.”

As fans could see from the images, Maren has a toned physique. Maren serves more than just fashion wins — she also has game on the tennis courts.

Maren Morris’ exercise secrets

Maren has a killer figure and a longtime trainer who has helped keep her in shape. But Maren’s goal isn’t simply to look fit in designer gowns. She works out to build and maintain her strength.

Before heading on the Humble Quest tour in 2022, Maren had to step things up a notch. Singing and moving around on a stage for more than an hour takes incredible endurance. Luckily for Maren, she had professional help, enlisting the help of celebrity trainer Erin Oprea.

Maren’s trainer spoke with E! News about her exercise preferences and workout secrets. According to Erin, Maren prefers to stay active, doing sports like tennis to keep her interested and engaged.

Erin explained, “Sports are always the best way because when you’re chasing a ball, you’re not thinking about cardio.”

In addition, Maren does a lot of weight training.

Erin continued, “She’s ready to rock. She doesn’t have a set goal of losing weight. She’s in a good spot.”

Erin and Maren make a great team, as the Humble Quest singer looks better than ever.