Maren Morris is living her best vacation life after receiving three Grammy nominations and wrapping up her Humble Quest tour. Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris has treated fans to a peek at her swanky vacation, which has featured a lot of bikini action, including her latest striped two-piece post.

Following a low-key appearance at the CMAs where Maren said she was in “mourning” and skipped the red carpet because of a feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean, Maren hopped aboard a jet with her husband for some self-care in paradise.

The country crooner has been on a high because on her beach getaway, she learned about her Grammy nominations for her latest album, Humble Quest.

The songwriter posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 1.6 million followers.

The images showed Maren lounging on a boat in a zebra bikini, and there was also an appearance by her husband, Ryan Hurd.

Maren opened the carousel with a black and white photo featuring her in a lounge chair, smiling with an elegant updo.

Maren Morris in bikini enjoys vacation with Ryan Hurd

Maren wore a white dress with spaghetti straps and slouched as she posed for the camera. Pieces of Maren’s bangs fell to frame her face, and her hairstyle allowed her diamond-shaped earrings to garner attention.

Maren was heavily-accessorized with multiple rings and bracelets and sported dark nails.

A swipe right showed the view from a boat, and it was clear skies and blue water on the horizon.

Maren went into selfie mode for the third picture, taking a thirst trap in a zebra bikini. The picture showed the view of Maren’s neck down as she lounged on a boat with a belly chain around her waist for the black and white shot.

The next image was also black and white but not taken by Maren. She posed in the corner of the boat and smiled with sunglasses on her face.

The last shots showed Maren’s husband and a meme from Arrested Development.

Ryan has been more than just the father of Maren’s son and a coworker– the songwriter also served as Maren’s motivation.

Maren Morris’ workout routine and celebrity trainer

Maren enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who also has worked with Carrie Underwood for years.

Maren wanted to get strong before her wedding to Ryan Hurd, and Erin helped with Maren’s fitness goals.

Maren discussed her workout routine with Women’s Health magazine and offered a peek into her rigorous fitness plan.

A typical workout circuit for Maren includes jumping rope to warm up her body and then doing plank variations, pushups, and squats.

Maren explained that she wasn’t a fan of leg exercises, saying, “Squat lunges are the worst. They’re so hard because that’s the area I need it most—my thighs and butt.”

Maren ended up dropping 20 pounds while building muscle before her wedding ceremony, achieving her fitness goals and looking fabulous.