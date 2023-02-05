Maren Morris was breathtaking in a tan pantsuit.

The country singer sported the tan suit jacket that clasped together with one large brown button, leaving enough room for her midriff to peek through. She paired this with the high-waisted matching suit pants and complemented her figure.

Maren struck several poses, including one in which she held her hands above her head and bent one knee slightly in front of the other.

The singer and songwriter let her brunette hair loose, falling effortlessly to her shoulders. Her makeup was minimal, with pink lips and a small touch of mascara.

Maren accessorized her look with dark sunglasses and large, silver hoop earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Texan captioned her post, “they said go back to Hollywood, so…” It received over 11,000 likes and was flooded with comments.

Maren Morris was a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Maren shared a stunning photo on Instagram to make an exciting announcement.

The artist was gorgeous in a strapless, nude dress. Her hair fell in a perfect waterfall down her back, and she sent an unwavering gaze toward the camera.

Her makeup was perfect with shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips, defined brows, and long dark lashes. Her nails were painted orange, and she accessorized her look with several silver rings.

She excitedly announced in her caption, “Watch me fulfill a decade-long dream being a guest judge on @rupaulsdragrace tonight at 8/7c on @mtv.”

The reality show made a great choice in Maren, as she has impeccable taste in fashion and all things glamor. She is also an outspoken ally of the community, confronting Brittany Aldean over her controversial comments.

The MTV show must have been happy with her post, as she sent it out to her 1.6 million followers, earning over 43,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Maren Morris gives a heartfelt message

Maren showed her love and support while appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she did just that with a genuine and heartfelt message.

The 32-year-old explained how inspiring she found them and said, “I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music.” Her eyes welled with tears, and the cast felt her genuineness.

The account for RuPaul’s Drag Race posted the video clip to Instagram with the caption, “We love an ally! 💘 So grateful @marenmorris stopped by #Untucked to support our Queens with this heartfelt message 🥹 #DragRace.”

The adorable video earned over 31,000 likes.