Maren Morris showed off her relationship knowledge and killer fashion sense as the country music singer sat down with a publication to give her two cents.

She sat down with Genius, the website that provides lyrics to top hits. As a songwriter, Maren was a natural fit for an interview with the platform.

Maren has never been afraid to push the boundaries in her music or fashion, and the latest look was no exception.

She looked gorgeous in a strapless brown outfit with a plunging neckline. The skintight ensemble featured a corset-like bodice and flared at the hips offering more room to move around.

Besides looking gorgeous, she also talked about her approach to writing music and her inspiration.

Like many other songwriters, Maren revealed that she got inspiration from her relationships, past and present. But according to Maren, as a mother to a son and married woman releasing her third studio album — she has no time for “squeaky clean” love songs.

Maren Morris talks I Can’t Love You Anymore

Maren discussed the meaning behind I Can’t Love You Anymore.

Maren said she got the inspiration for the song while in Hawaii with her husband and their then-one-year-old son.

Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, has long been a writer in the music industry and helped Maren create her biggest hits.

She explained that she and her husband, Ryan, were sleep-deprived and jet-lagged, which caused them to “pick at” one another all morning.

On their way to the studio, Ryan told Maren about the title, I Can’t Love You Anymore, which sounded negative.

But as Maren revealed in the clip, the title was a fragment of the sentence, “I can’t love you any more than I do now.”

Maren said the song turned out to be positive and happy, much to her surprise, especially when she first heard the title.

The singer has accomplished more than just writing hit music.

Maren Morris talks 20-pound weight loss

Maren discussed her 20-pound weight loss in an interview with Women’s Health magazine.

She revealed that she lost 20 pounds in 2018, leading up to her wedding to Ryan Hurd.

She explained, “I’d always worked out really intermittently and done yoga and hot yoga but had never really used a trainer before, and I really wanted to get toned.”

Maren said that the goal was not to lose weight but to get fit.

She continued, “I didn’t necessarily want to lose weight, I wanted to feel strong, so I definitely do feel strong now, which is nice.”

Maren has shown that nothing stands in her way if she sets her mind to something.