Maren Morris took a walk on the wild side and shared photos of her experience. Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris showed that the view from the top is not so bad as the country music artist struck a pose and shared it on social media.

The country star has been in the news during the past few months for feuding with a few notable country names, including Brittany Aldean and her husband, Jason Aldean. Maren’s CMA attendance was up in the air after she didn’t think she could attend due to her feeling offended by Brittany’s comments which were deemed by some as transphobic.

However, Maren eventually made an appearance inside the venue, and now, she has enjoyed some much-deserved relaxation.

Maren shared three stunning photos as she soaked up the sun in a zebra bikini. Although Maren has writing talent, she let the photos do the talking, opting for zebra emojis as her caption.

She posted the pictures on Instagram, where she has amassed 1.6 million followers.

The Humble Quest singer began the IG carousel with a photo as she looked to the side, standing in front of an infinity pool.

Maren Morris in zebra bikini soaks up the sun

Maren wore a zebra string bikini with body chains hugging her waist. She placed one elbow behind her head and let her other arm fall as she worked her angles. The sun kissed Maren’s skin, but she wore oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful rays. The singer pointed one toe, revealing a black pedicure and a matching manicure.

The second picture was a photo of Maren’s feet as she sat in front of the pool overlooking blue skies. Beyond the infinity pool was greenery and an ocean as far as the eye could see.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Maren finished the carousel in selfie mode, striking a pose from the comfort of her cabana.

Maren’s toned physique was evident, and she has revealed in the past that she has always worked out to maintain her figure.

Maren Morris’ exercise favorites and love for sports

Maren worked with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea to get her into shape before the Humble Quest tour. Musical artists often put in extra work before going on tour because of the endurance that singing and dancing live for two hours entails.

Erin spoke with E! News about Maren’s favorite exercises and explained “Sports are always the best way because when you’re chasing a ball, you’re not thinking about cardio.”

She shared that tennis was a favorite of Maren’s, offering cardiovascular exercise and a bit of fun.

Erin also said that Maren focused her attention on leg workouts, which clearly paid off for the singer and mother of one.