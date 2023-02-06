Maren Morris looked gorgeous as she attended the Grammy Awards, putting a twist on her look in a custom dress.

The My Church singer wore a sheer long-sleeved grey dress with a plunging cowl neckline, which was made especially for her by Off-White.

The dress had an edgy vibe but featured a lace trim around the neckline that softened her image while showing off her curves and flat tummy.

Maren accessorized her look with layered silver necklaces, ear cuffs, and sandals with transparent straps.

She wore her hair in a wet-look slicked-back style and bleached her eyebrows, which added to the edginess of the look.

Maren shared a carousel of images of her look with her 1.6 million followers, posing herself and with her husband, Ryan Hurd, who she’s been married to since 2018.

Maren Morris shows off her stylist looks

Maren has had a busy week since she’s been in Hollywood for her Grammys appearance and showcased several looks on social media.

In addition to her custom Off-White look, she attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala wearing a stunning asymmetric vintage gown by Donna Karan.

She shared a post showing black and white images of her chic look, which was a ruched cream dress with a large silver metal clasp on the left shoulder.

She added a stack of chunky silver bracelets to complete the look, which gave off romantic Grecian vibes.

Earlier in the week, Maren announced her arrival in LA by sporting a cool tailored suit by IRO Paris, proving she can pull off any look!

She posed in the sunshine and wrote in a caption, “they said go back to Hollywood, so…”

Maren Morris shares her workout tips

Maren always looks fit, and the mom of one revealed she works hard to keep her trim figure.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine in 2019, she revealed she works out with celebrity personal trainer Erin Oprea for three hours per week, even when she’s on tour.

Maren’s routine consists of a jump rope warmup and then bodyweight strength training, including planks, pushups, and lunges.

She said in the interview, “Squat lunges are the worst. They’re so hard because that’s the area I need it most—my thighs and butt.”

She revealed she eats a healthy breakfast each morning consisting of three egg whites cooked with spinach on toast and then will have chicken salad for lunch and another salad post-show if she’s performing.

Her hard work is obviously paying off as she looks great!