Maren Morris arches back for busty pumpkin spice pose

Maren Morris posts pumpkin spice poses for followers. Pic credit: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris looked absolutely stunning as she posed for a series of glamorous photos indoors.

The American country singer looked sexy and confident, wearing a metallic strapless corset and matching pants in a shiny pumpkin-spiced shade.

She captioned the images, “[pumpkin] SPICE GIRL. 🤎”

Maren wore her layered hair loose, parted in the middle with curtain bangs, putting a stunning spin on a retro look.

To match her autumnal outfit, she wore bronze eyeshadow and glossy lips, tagging her glam squad in the images.

The 32-year-old wife and mom of one is currently touring the US with her Humble Quest tour.

Maren Morris juggles family life and career

The musical star recently told Country 103.7FM how she balances her family life with her busy working schedule. She credits her husband of 4 years, Ryan Hurd saying, “It’s definitely a labor of love. I think it takes a lot of planning and forethought, especially when you’re touring for a living, and you’re constantly away from each other.”

She added, “You have to get creative with your schedule. And luckily, we work with a lot of the same people that help our calendars coalesce. And we have good like date nights planned, and we’re gonna go on vacation, which I’m really excited about, just to kind of like get away and just be with each other. But yeah, it takes a village for sure to help us go, but we’re really lucky that we have those people in our life and that we love each other so much that we want to make our dreams and our relationship substantial.”

Maren is on tour, and her 2-year-old son Hayes is joining her. Posting some sweet photos on Instagram, she shared some precious moments between shows spent with her little one, captioned, “Fall day at Summer camp with my tour family. 🍂”.

Maren Morris released limited edition tour poster

The singer-songwriter will be appearing at the Hollywood Bowl in LA tonight (10/13) and has released some special artwork for the occasion.

Sharing a gorgeous, brightly colored art deco print featuring fountains and hummingbirds in rainbow shades, she told fans they would be able to get their hands on the poster at her show.

She wrote to her 1.6 million Instagram followers, “Limited edition signed posters for next week’s Hollywood Bowl show only available at the merch stand the night of. 🌴 Oh, did I mention there will be special guests? 🙌🏼”

We’ll be watching to find out who!