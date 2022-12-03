Maralee Nichols shares rare photo of Tristan Thompson’s son Theo for birthday wishes

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son Theo just had a birthday. Pic credit: @maraleenichols/@realtristan13/Instagram

Maralee Nichols shared a rare photo of her and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, for his birthday. On December 1, Nichols took to social media to reveal that Theo had turned one.

She shares Theo with Thompson, a professional basketball player. Thompson did not commemorate Theo’s birthday.

Nichols, who has tried to keep Theo out of the spotlight, marked the occasion with a special rare photo of her son. However, like all her photos of Theo, it was posed to keep his face from the camera.

One sweet photo saw them both clad in a thin white veil-like garb as they posed on the floor. Nichols leaned against the couch with Theo standing up next to her with his back to the camera.

In the photo, Nichols is looking down lovingly at Theo and steadying him with two hands around his torso. The photo was snapped in the same location and with the same white garb that Nichols donned for her pregnancy photoshoot last year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She included a throwback showing her in the same spot but cradling a baby bump instead of holding Theo. The last picture she included was another pregnancy throwback that saw her posing elegantly while suspended in the air by silks.

Maralee Nichols shared a sweet birthday wish for son

Along with the photos, Nichols shared a heartfelt birthday message to her son. In the caption, she began by expressing disbelief that he was already a year old.

However, she called the past 365 days the best days of her life with him. She stated, “You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room.”

She continued to call him her blessing, world, and heart. She concluded by saying that god knew she needed him.

For the past year, Nichols has shared tidbits of her life with Theo on Instagram. The pair frequently go on outings together, including to the pumpkin farm and the zoo.

Nichols revealed that she and Theo spent Halloween this year celebrating in Disney World. They also went to visit a pumpkin patch together.

She also shared a picture of them hitting the zoo together to commemorate Theo being six months old.

The two seem to be happy together, though Theo’s conception initially led to a tense legal battle between Nichols and Thompson.

Tristan Thompson filed a paternity lawsuit against Maralee Nichols

News of Nichols’ pregnancy caused quite a scandal because it was revealed that Thompson fathered Theo while in a relationship with his then-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson admitted that he and Nichols had a consensual relationship from December 2020 – March 2021, when he was still with Kardashian. The baby came to light when Nichols sued Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees.

Meanwhile, Thompson also filed a paternity lawsuit and tried to fight to have the case heard in Texas, claiming that was the state where Theo was conceived. Nichols believed his lawsuit was an attempt to potentially pay less child support if Texas was given jurisdiction of the case.

Given that Nichols, Theo, and Thompson all reside in California, Thompson’s suit was dismissed. Nichols, in her lawsuit, has demanded $47k a month in child support.

There are conflicting reports of whether Thompson is paying child support or has met Theo yet. In addition to Theo, he has a daughter, True, and a newborn son with Kardashian and a son, Prince, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Once the details of Nichols’ lawsuit are finalized, it is estimated Thompson will be paying about $1.9 million per year in child support between all his children.