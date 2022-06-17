Mandy Rose tugs up white bikini in visor showoff

Mandy Rose poses for Instagram selfie featuring visor and white bikini. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE star Mandy Rose has dropped off her latest thirst trap for her millions of followers, and it’s generated plenty of attention for the NXT Women’s Champion thanks to her choice of attire.

Rose, who regularly shows her skills in the wrestling ring, showed off a sizzling look as she posed in a skimpy white bikini for a series of photos.

However, she let everyone know that it wasn’t just about the bikini but another part of her ensemble that she was rocking- the visor.

Mandy Rose shows visor love in white bikini

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, WWE’s Mandy Rose was once again putting her fit physique on display for fans and followers to admire. She posed in front of gorgeous flowers, palm trees, and a beautiful pool in a white bikini featuring a strapless top and tiny bottoms.

Mandy, real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno, tugged on her bikini bottoms in several photos, while resting her other hand behind her head. She wore a stylish straw visor on her head and square-frame shades to protect herself from the sun.

In another photo, Mandy holds out some of her long hair which extends down to her waist. The bikini shows off plenty of skin as Mandy may have been out getting a tan while she could, or was simply posing in front of the captivating scenery.

“Visors are my new thing #ProtectTheMoneymaker,” Rose wrote in her caption, referring to keeping her face safe from the sun’s harmful rays.

The latest IG post was quite effective in gaining her fans’ attention on the social media platform, as it collected over 78,000 Likes and 900-plus comments from various admirers.

Fans and followers react to Mandy’s bikini photos

With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram, including stars like Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick, Mandy Rose always gets a lot of attention with her posts. She received plenty of love on her latest post, as commenters praised the scorching hot series of images.

“And you look damn hot in them,” a commenter said regarding Rose wearing visors.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

While one of Mandy’s WWE co-workers, Alexa Bliss, often calls herself The Goddess, a fan bestowed the goddess title on Mandy Rose after viewing her latest pictures.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“Best NXT champ ever,” another fan wrote in the comments, giving Mandy a crown to go with the title.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

The 31-year-old has held that NXT Championship since last October’s Halloween Havoc, defeating Raquel Gonzalez to win the title. Mandy’s reign of 234 days and counting has surpassed WWE’s Bayley who previously held the title, and she’s approaching legends including Paige and Charlotte, who both had lengthy reigns as NXT champ.

Her Instagram following is also massive, but nowhere near one of the other women’s division’s stars. WWE SmackDown Women’s champ Ronda Rousey currently boasts over 15 million followers on IG, but a lot of that is also thanks to her days with UFC.