Mandy Rose stuns in skimpy blue bikini for beach scene

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose takes a selfie for her social media. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Less than two weeks before her huge WWE NXT Women’s Championship match, Mandy Rose shared a photo on her social media featuring a vibrant blue bikini and a pose at the beach.

The 32-year-old wrestling star stood confidently in the sand below a boardwalk, modeling her two-piece blue swimsuit as waves crashed behind her.

She also shared an interesting message several days after she chastised her Toxic Attraction allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, for failing to recapture the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

“Sometimes in the waves of change we find our true direction,” she wrote in the IG post’s caption.

Rose credited Harry LHGFX Photography for the shot and Australia’s Kristen Lonie Swimwear for her gorgeous bikini.

The latest Instagram content brought Rose over 42,000 Likes, and hundreds of comments as fans marveled at the fantastic photography.

It was one of the latest bikini posts from the NXT Women’s Champion, who recently shared several pieces of bikini content promoting Damandyz Donutz, her business venture with friend Sonya Deville.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mandy Rose featured in NXT 2.0

On the August 2 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Mandy Rose wore an all-black leather look to the ring, including knee-high boots, as she battled Sarray.

Ahead of their match, Rose wasn’t pleased with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, telling her Toxic Attraction crew she was unhappy with them for failing to win the tag team titles. She came to the ring on her own for the match against Sarray.

While the challenger got in some offense during their bout, the women’s champion ultimately used the match to prepare for NXT Heatwave. Rose picked up a pinfall win after delivering a running knee to Sarray’s face.

She attempted to injure her defeated opponent after the match by bringing a steel chair into the ring. However, Zoey Stark rushed in to chase her off.

NXT Heatwave is champ’s next title defense

Following Rose’s win at this past week’s NXT 2.0, she’ll have a huge championship match on the upcoming schedule. As of this writing, she’s scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Zoey Stark at NXT Heatwave.

While Stark won a women’s battle royal to earn the No. 1 contender spot, Rose spoke with Cora Jade backstage on NXT 2.0, offering her a deal. She told Jade if she takes out Stark in a match on the next episode of NXT 2.0, she could take Stark’s place in the women’s championship match.

“I’ll give it some thought, little girl,” Jade told Rose as she tapped her championship belt several times with her new weapon of choice.

That sets up the potential for a different match at Heatwave, should Jade take Rose up on her offer and take out Stark as expected.

NXT’s Heatwave event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16, and will feature other important matches including Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.