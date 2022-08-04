Mandy Rose stuns in skimpy bikini for cold recovery bath

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose shared her recovery after a tough day of training. Pic credit: @mandysavs/Instagram

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose gave fans some insight into how she recovers following a tough day of training for her appearances in the ring.

The 32-year-old professional wrestling star was recently part of the NXT 2.0 show, and while she didn’t defend her championship, she still had a tough tune-up match.

Later this month, she’ll have an even bigger challenge, as she’ll be amongst the featured matches at this month’s major WWE NXT event.

Even with an appearance during Tuesday night’s NXT show, she was back to more training on Wednesday.

The former Diva Bikini Pro World Championship winner doesn’t appear to take too many days off. Based on her recent video clips, she’s staying dedicated to getting ready for NXT’s Heatwave.

She appeared on her Instagram Story in a black bikini in a cold bath with her adorable dog nearby. Rose told fans that despite the freezing water, it was a great way to recover after a “very long day of ring training, weight training, [and] cardio.”

“Now I sit in the cold tub for some recovery,” she said, adding that it was currently at 47 degrees.

In a third slide shared above, Rose showed fans and followers some of her “fasted cardio” as she wore a black sports bra with pink shorts and white sneakers.

Mandy Rose appeared in NXT 2.0 match

During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT 2.0, viewers watched as Rose battled Sarray, who showed up on the previous week’s episode during a backstage segment with Toxic Attraction.

The title wasn’t on the line, and Rose used the match to prep for her championship defense later this month.

According to Bleacher Report, Rose won this in a squash match, hitting a bicycle knee on Sarray to grab a pinfall victory. Post-match, she went to use a steel chair on her, but Zoey Stark arrived to prevent further damage to Rose’s opponent.

Rose to defend championship at Heatwave

On Wednesday, the official WWE NXT Instagram showed Mandy Rose in all her championship glory, referring to the NXT women’s division as “Her division.”

A series of photos features the Toxic Attraction star from her recent NXT 2.0 appearance. Rose wearing all black leather attire, has the championship belt confidently cinched around her waist. In another image, she’s holding the title up in the ring for all to see.

A fourth photo features Rose in her trademark pose as she sits on the ring apron before entering for a match or promo segment.

As of this writing, Mandy Rose has held onto that championship belt for 281 days, which is the fourth-longest for the NXT Women’s Championship. Only Io Shirai, Shayna Baszler, and Asuka have held the championship longer.

Next up for Rose will be a championship defense against perhaps one of her most formidable opponents yet. She’ll battle the winner of the NXT Women’s Battle Royal, Zoey Stark, in a matchup set for NXT HeatWave.

The big NXT event will take place on August 16 in Orlando, Florida, with viewers able to watch all the action on that Tuesday. Ahead of that, Stark will face Cora Jade, who Rose spoke to backstage during Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 about possibly taking Stark’s place at Heatwave.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE NXT Heatwave airs Tuesday, August 16, on USA.