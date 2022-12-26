Former WWE star Mandy Rose is back with another stunning swimsuit shot. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Just in time for the holiday season, former WWE star Mandy Rose returned with some stunning images from recent shoots she participated in as fans await her next moves.

The 32-year-old wrestling star, Amanda Saccomaro, presented her fans and followers with a holiday greeting as she wore pink lingerie in several new pictures she dropped off on Christmas Day.

Rose posed for a sizzling sideways image in bold pink panties and a matching top, with white feather trim also part of the gorgeous lingerie.

She flashed a bright smile for the camera with her hair flowing back as she stood with her back against the wall and one knee bent. A beautifully-lit Christmas tree was visible in the background to create a captivating holiday photo.

The second photo in Rose’s Instagram carousel featured a close-up shot with a seductive stare as she leaned back against the wall and rested a hand atop her hair. Rose wore dark eye makeup and light pink lipstick or gloss for a striking look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest photos arrived courtesy of photographer J.R. Hutter, known for capturing various wrestling stars, including WWE NXT’s Nikkita Lyons, Gigi Dolin, and Tiffany Stratton.

“Merry Christmas to all! 🎁🙏🏻Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks 🥹🙌🏼,” Rose told her fans in her IG caption.

Mandy Rose appears in stunning swimsuit

In an Instagram photo just a day before, Rose wore a stunning swimsuit consisting mostly of black with a yellowish trim around its edges. The skimpy one-piece featured an open front that plunged past Rose’s belly button, showing plenty of skin.

It also included a belt wrapped around her waist and tied up as part of the unique look. To create a gorgeous shot, Rose kneeled on a comfortable-looking outdoor seat with a white pillow and foliage behind her.

She kept her gaze averted from the camera for the pic and had her long locks flowing down her back. Her makeup included dark eyeliner and lashes, along with a pink shadow and lipstick.

“Hope everyone is enjoying their Christmas Eve! Here’s an early present from Santa with a little peek into my recent shoot with the beautiful @mandysacs!” Hutter wrote in his caption.

Mandy Rose’s release from WWE brought her big money

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rose was fired by WWE earlier this month due to NSFW content she’d shared, which WWE felt was “outside the parameters” of her deal with them.

The shocking news arrived one day after Rose lost the WWE NXT Women’s Championship belt in a match to No. 1 contender Roxanne Perez. Rose’s championship reign lasted an impressive 413 days, the third-most of any NXT Women’s Champion.

Since her release, the former WWE star hasn’t shown up much on social media. Rose’s Christmas lingerie pics and J.R. Hutter’s recent photo share just before Christmas seem to be her newest images to arrive on Instagram.

While Rose is out of her job with WWE, it hasn’t hurt the wrestling and social media star much.

Also, Kawa “predicted” that Rose would become a self-made millionaire by Christmas.

Rose’s business ventures aside from wrestling

Not only does Rose have her fan page making her money, but she has several other brands or businesses she’s part of.

One is DaMandyz Donutz, a business she established with her wrestling friend, WWE’s Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato.

DaMandyz began as Rose and Deville’s YouTube channel, which was dedicated to them trying out donuts from around the globe. It turned into a business, with donuts first available through Pop-Up shops in New York and LA and now via Uber Eats and Postmates in select California regions.

Along with the fun food, the brand’s website sells various merchandise. That includes branded t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and mugs featuring the two wrestling stars, who formerly worked as an alliance in WWE.

“Daria and Amanda not only share a love for food and donuts but are two driven female entrepreneurs who are extremely passionate in creating a lifestyle regimen that improves wellness, inclusivity, increases confidence and ultimately leads to personal fulfillment,” the DaMandyz About Us reads.

In addition to DaMandyz, Rose has several other ventures she’s promoted through her social media, including an online fitness program with her fiance Sabatino Piscitelli and her Amarose skincare products.

Many fans believe Rose might surface again in the professional wrestling world, possibly with WWE’s rival All Elite Wrestling or Impact Wrestling. However, based on her other ventures, she may not need to at this time.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.