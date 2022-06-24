Mandy Rose shows off bikinis from Baha Mar trip with boyfriend

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose gifted her fans a series of images from her Baha Mar trip as she rocked an assortment of gorgeous bikinis and enjoyed the tropical location.

The reigning Women’s Champion wasn’t alone for the vacation, as she posed in several of her photos with boyfriend Tino Sabbatelli.

Mandy’s sizzling photo dump arrived just days after she celebrated her upcoming birthday along with Liv Morgan’s recent birthday, with both women showing off beautiful swimwear on a yacht.

Mandy Rose shares stunning Baha Mar bikini images

Earlier this week, WWE fans saw NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appear on the weekly television show along with her Toxic Attraction alliance members, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The trio once again put others in the women’s division on notice that they were the current owners of the championships. However, others took exception to that, including current rivals Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell.

While Mandy didn’t have a match during the NXT event, she gave fans a show thanks to her Instagram photos over the past week. The latest was a photo dump from a trip she’d taken to Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Rose brought along several unique bikinis for the vacation, modeling a bright pink two-piece in her first photo as she relaxed on a comfy chair on the beach and enjoyed a tropical drink.

Another photo featured Rose providing a rear view as she lay on her stomach in a red bikini for a tanning opportunity. The view also included the inviting water ahead of the beautiful beach.

Several other photos show Rose wearing a white two-piece with a strapless top to provide maximum tanning for her shoulders and upper body.

She referred to Baha Mar as her “second home” in the caption, and it looks like quite a place to get away to, especially to take some time to recover and relax after the grueling NXT schedule.

As mentioned, Rose took the trip with her boyfriend Tino Sabbatelli. He appeared in several of her IG photo and video slides, including one where he plants a kiss on Rose’s cheek as she shoots a video clip of them.

Another image shows off some of the delicious food they enjoyed during their Bahamas excursion. Based on the photos, their meal included a tray of oysters along with shrimp and various dipping sauces.

Rose and allies successfully defended titles

WWE NXT held an annual In Your House event in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month. All of Toxic Attraction was involved in the card, with Gigi and Jacy defending the Women’s Tag Team titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The reigning champs came away with a victory in about nine minutes of action, defeating their opponents by pinfall.

Mandy Rose also had her Women’s Championship on the line against prankster Wendy Choo. Rose successfully defended it, winning the bout via pinfall in just over 11 minutes.

On Thursday, Rose shared images of herself in stunning pink and black ring gear. The jaw-dropping attire included a pink and white pattern on a black bra, sleeveless leather vest, black booty shorts with pink sides, black knee-high boots, and pink shades.

A second image has Rose proudly displaying the WWE NXT Women’s Championship around her waist, following her In Your House victory.

As of this report, there aren’t any upcoming major NXT events scheduled. However, it seems likely there would be one in conjunction with WWE’s upcoming event, Summerslam, planned for July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Once WWE NXT announces an event, Mandy Rose will probably be in full promotion mode, possibly preparing for another title defense.