Mandy Rose rocks black monokini with captain vibes on yacht

WWE star Mandy Rose was looking ready to set sail for a high seas adventure as she posed in a commanding black monokini while on the water.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion is a former fitness and figure competitor known for her impressive physique, which was once again the main focus of a beautiful photo series.

While a previous scorching bikini image had her fans and followers seeing all red, it was some sleek black swimwear for the ship’s captain this time.

Mandy Rose takes over in bikini yacht photo

Mandy Rose, real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno, is the leader of WWE NXT’s faction known as Toxic Attraction, so it’s no surprise that in her latest series of photos, she’s taken on the leading role of captain of a yacht.

The 31-year-old wrestling star showed off tan lines and a commanding presence while posing on the front of the ship in a revealing bold black monokini, square-framed shades, and white captain’s hat.

In three different images, she’s giving fans a close-up with shades pulled down to reveal her eyes and two other unique poses in front of some scintillating scenery.

“I’m the captain now,” Mandy wrote in her caption, giving the nod to the famous line from the Tom Hanks movie, Captain Phillips.

She also sent a shout-out tag to Miami boat rental company Sunset Yachts for providing the vessel for her latest photo shoot excursion.

The latest swimsuit display garnered plenty of attention and admiration for Rose, as it tallied over 35,000 Likes and 600-plus comments for the WWE NXT superstar. However, with over 3 million followers, Rose is known for regularly setting successful thirst traps, with fans appreciating her fit physique and beautiful attire.

Based on her Instagram Story, the yacht excursion wasn’t just a photo shoot but looked to be a birthday celebration for Rose’s WWE colleague, Liv Morgan. Rose shared a few video clips on her IG Story showing off more of her poses in the black monokini, including the one below from Liv’s IG Story.

One of the clips that Mandy shared also had her former ally from WWE tagged in it, Sonya Deville, who joined the ladies for the yacht trip.

Fans and followers react to Mandy Rose as captain

With many comments pouring in on Mandy Rose’s captain monokini pictures, it’s no surprise that fans admired the WWE star, with some even requesting to be part of the ship’s crew.

“Can I be your first mate?” a fan asked with multiple emojis as part of their request.

“Shouldn’t it be a crime to look this good? 😍🔥,” one fan commented on Mandy’s latest photo series.

Another individual proclaimed Rose “the Baddest Woman in Wrestling,” which is likely a distinction she’d gladly take.

While Rose initially appeared on the WWE talent-seeking competition series Tough Enough and then in NXT, she was able to move to the company’s main roster, enjoying success from 2017 through 2021.

However, she found her biggest success by returning to where she started. Last July, she showed up at her old stomping grounds, WWE NXT, and formed the alliance known as Toxic Attraction with Gigi Doblin and Jacy Jayne.

Mandy Rose would go on to capture her first championship, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, at Halloween Havoc in October and has since held the title for a reign of 238 days and counting. Based on her reign and latest photos, she’s looking to steer her career towards more success in the future.