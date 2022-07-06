Mandy Rose poses in skimpy bikini, shows off her ‘baby’ before NXT event

WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE superstar Mandy Rose was in full celebration mode as she showed off one of her skimpy bikinis to celebrate an annual holiday and a major NXT event.

The NXT Women’s Champion recognized National Bikini Day, something many other wrestling stars, celebrities, and bikini enthusiasts paid tribute to on the day after the Fourth of July.

However, she also appeared during the NXT’s Great American Bash, with a challenger indicating she’s ready to take away Mandy’s prized championship belt. Rose showed off that prized possession too.

Mandy Rose celebrates National Bikini Day

With the Fourth of July on Monday and National Bikini Day on Tuesday, many celebrities celebrated the holidays in sizzling swimwear. That included WWE NXT superstar Mandy Rose, who is known for having quite the collection of bikinis.

For Tuesday’s celebration, she shared a photo from a previous shoot she did as the captain of a yacht in Miami, Florida. In the latest photo, Rose models her skimpy black two-piece with tan lines visible as she stands facing the camera with both hands adjusting her large shades.

The Instagram post features Rose posing at the front of the ship with the blue skies, calm water, and city landscape, creating a gorgeous display behind her.

“Happy National Bikini day! & Tune in tonight to see THE Attraction for the Great American Bash!” Rose told her fans and followers in the caption.

Whenever Rose appears in an eye-catching outfit, especially a bikini, it creates a stir amongst her numerous fans and followers on Instagram. As of this writing, her latest post achieved nearly 68,000 Likes and over 600 comments praising the look.

She gave credit where it was due, tagging photographer Marc-Anthony for capturing this photo and others onboard the yacht.

Mandy Rose showed off her ‘baby’ before NXT event

National Bikini Day was only part of the mood for Mandy Rose on Tuesday, as there was also some upcoming business. WWE NXT had their Great American Bash event on USA that same evening.

Ahead of the show, Rose shared a post posing in tight maroon faux leather pants, a shiny black latest top, and stylish black boots. She brought an all-business championship vibe as she showed off the belt she’s been the proud owner of since defeating Raquel Gonzalez at last October’s Halloween Havoc.

“My baby,” she put in her caption, including a heart emoji and a “#wwenxt” tag.

Rose considers the title her baby that she must protect at all costs, and that became extra apparent once Tuesday’s Great American Bash arrived, where she wore the outfit as she supported her allies.

She’s been the leader of the Toxic Attraction group, which also includes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Gigi and Jacy were proud owners of the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belts until Tuesday night’s show.

According to Cageside Seats, they defended the belts against Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, with Mandy Rose at ringside. However, Mandy interfered at one point, resulting in the referee ejecting her from the scene. That opened the door for the challengers to gain momentum and ultimately grab a pinfall, taking the tag titles away from Toxic Attraction.

Later in the show, an interview with the new tag champs featured Roxanne Perez indicating she planned to cash in her contract to challenge Mandy Rose for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Rose would appear in an interview later, suggesting that Toxic Attraction would get back their tag titles. Mandy also said Roxanne would join the failure club with Cora after attempting to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.